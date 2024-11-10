Jean Mary Allison

Fredericksburg

“After 30 years of military travels, Jean and John retired in Fredericksburg. They continued to travel, visiting daughters and their families, and returning to England yearly where Jean visited with her family. They also spent a lot of time in the Northern Neck of Virginia, often returning to Jerusalem Baptist Church in Emmerton on Sundays to worship with John’s extended family. When in Fredericksburg, Jean and John could be found most Friday nights dancing (and singing!) at favorite local establishments.”

Lisa Gail Fleck

Fredericksburg

Robert Lester Gallahan

Stafford

“He was a Vietnam Veteran, 25th Infantry Division purple heart with oak leaf cluster recipient. He retired from the Department of Defense in Fort Belvoir, VA.”

Arthur Ernest Gambell

Fredericksburg

“Art was an avid athlete in both the Dahlgren and Fredericksburg areas and participated in many basketball, softball, and volleyball leagues in the Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation and Fredericksburg United Methodist Church leagues for over 30 years. He also coached youth T-ball, baseball and basketball teams in Fredericksburg. After retiring from [Naval Surface Warfare Center], he enjoyed supporting his two grandchildren in their athletic/scholastic competitions during their school years and continued to support them in every stage of their lives. He volunteered at many YMCA events and tutored 2nd grade students at Hugh Mercer Elementary school.”

Deborah Anne Hatfield-Arnold

Spotsylvania

“She loved all her family and friends to the fullest. Debbie loved fishing, the beach, gardening, reading, bowling, shopping, and being a mother and grandmother. She touched many lives with her infectious smile and loving personality. She was a true angel!”

John Wesley Higgins

Fredericksburg

Helen Harmon Hughes

Fredericksburg

Michael Wayne Jack

Fredericksburg

“Michael was a devoted family man, often found cheering from the sidelines at his children's sporting events. He spent many years supporting and volunteering for his son's baseball teams where he made lifelong friends.”

Pammy Burdetta James

Stafford

“Buttercup expressed so much love and attention to everyone and in return was so loved by anyone she came into contact with including children. She will be greatly missed by all.”

Elizabeth K. Jensen

Spotsylvania

“Elizabeth was a lifelong artist, exploring many mediums to express her creativity. Earlier in her life, she was a sewing enthusiast, often making her own clothing. She possessed a green thumb, enjoyed traveling, and had a love for spending time at the ocean and for lighthouses.”

Edwin C. King

Fredericksburg

“Upon retirement [from the Marine Corps], Col. King and his wife Joyce moved to Okinawa, Japan, to serve with the Okinawa Christian School and the Okinawa Baptist Convention. After returning to the US in 1983, Col King was elected Supervisor of the Dumfries Magisterial District of the Board of Supervisors, Prince William County, Virginia. He was re-elected to a second term and served as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors in 1986 and 1989. He was a leading force in the formation of the Virginia Railway Express and the establishment of a campus of George Mason University in Prince William County.”

Richard Simpson Lennon Jr.

Fredericksburg

Dennis Lee Loving

Spotsylvania

“Mr. Loving lived and worked on four continents where he served in war zones and aided in humanitarian efforts. His most notable assignments included war zone restoration in Bosnia and Kosovo, building a reverse osmosis water filtration system in the Marshall Islands, leading demolition and construction efforts during Operation Iraqi Freedom, supporting repair efforts in Plaquemines Parish and Terrebonne Parish following Hurricane Katrina, and then again serving in the Middle East during Operation Enduring Freedom.”

Thomas Moreland

Fredericksburg

“He graduated from North Stafford High School. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, playing board games, and helping with the foodbank at his apartment. He really enjoyed traveling and worked as a travel consultant! He got a plaque and recognition for his 20 years of service that he was so proud of.”

Liz Morgan

King George

“Liz loved to love on people but loved her dogs Prince and T.T. even more.”

Beverly Ann Norris

Fredericksburg

“Bev kept active, both physically and socially. She routinely played golf, snow skied, and country line-danced until age 80, and played cards with her lady friends once a week. She loved playing games, constantly walked the treadmill, and would get exercise by riding her bike. For many years, she volunteered at St. Matthew Thrift Store (an outreach ministry of the church), and her Sunday afternoons were always spent having lunch with her girlfriends. Although she didn’t always enjoy preparing meals, she was a fantastic baker and cook. Everyone especially loved her Christmas cookies and soups. She loved drinking red wine, doing puzzles, learning life-lessons from Judge Judy (and passing along the really important ones to her children/grandchildren), and relaxing with Netflix or a good book.”

Travis Elliott Oatman

Fredericksburg

“Travis was a passionate outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, boating, water sports, skiing and four-wheeling. His adventurous spirit led him to explore the beauty of nature at every opportunity. His family and friends will forever remember his smile, his quiet strength, resilience, his capacity to love unconditionally, and that all he put his heart and mind to, he did with excellence.”

Vasilios Papaspyrou

Stafford

“For 45 years, Vasilios dedicated himself as a Banquet Manager at The Madison Hotel in the heart of Washington, D.C., where he had the privilege of serving distinguished guests, including high-ranking politicians, international royalty, and famed performers such as late Zsa Zsa Gabor. At home, he enjoyed working on projects and treasured quality moments with his family, finding joy in their gatherings and the simple pleasure of sharing a glass of tsipouro. Known for his generous spirit and willingness to help others, especially fellow Greeks, Vasilios’s kindness and integrity left a lasting impact on all who knew him.”

Dorothy Beatrice Franck Pennington

Spotsylvania

“Dot retired after 35 years as a school bus driver and instructor for Spotsylvania County Public Schools. During this tenure, she transported many, many children back and forth to school safely, helped to train the new fleet of drivers reminding them to always ‘check your mirrors’ as well as when she was no longer able to drive, she was just as thrilled being a bus aid and getting to know the children and their families.”

James R. Pittman

Fredericksburg

“Jim proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Air Force and for 18 years in civilian United States government positions. During his career, he was awarded numerous medals and commendations including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and Career Intelligence Medal. Jim was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, trustee, and a member of grounds maintenance. As a Vietnam veteran, he was also an active member of the American Legion Post 320 of Spotsylvania, Virginia.”

Helena E. Scullen

Stafford

“Nina was an extreme extrovert and never met a stranger. She was always making friends. To her family and friends, Nina was ‘the rock’ to whom they could always turn to and depend upon for support or advice. After retiring, Nina insisted that her infant granddaughter not be put in day care, so helped with raising Sienna Scullin. The two formed a special bond with Sienna giving Nina the nickname “Nani,” which stuck from that point on. Nina was also a cancer survivor and provided emotional support to local cancer patients going through treatment.”

Juan Avelino Silva Serrano

Fredericksburg

Diane June Shugart

Fredericksburg

“Diane was born in New York, attended college and graduated from James Madison University, and retired after teaching for Stafford County Schools for 20 years. Diane was married to her loving Husband Robert Dennis Shugart on July 5, 1974.

Diane spent many years traveling and enjoying her time with her family and her grandchildren. She loved nothing more than taking family cruises and vacations. She enjoyed visiting the beach, Josh Groban music, and her pets.”

Phyllis Catherine Wyrick

Fredericksburg

“Phyllis spent most of her life in Virginia. She lived in Delaware and Montana during her retirement. Her heart belonged to Montana, but Virginia was always her home. She returned to Virginia to spend her final years near family.”

