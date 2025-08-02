Susan Anderson

Stafford

“Affectionately known as ‘Grandma Sue,’ she was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma, whose warmth and kindness touched everyone she met.

For 20 years, Susan was a proud and supportive military spouse, standing strong through every chapter of service life.

Susan leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth, and handmade quilts and blankets — each one a testament to the care and comfort she so generously shared with those around her.”

“Always a project guy, David’s hands were never idle. His summer garden was bountiful, yards well-kept, picture albums organized and dated, and rooms repainted and wallpapered whenever Mary wanted a change. David’s 1969 Volkswagen Karman Ghia was a project in the works and is being fully restored in his memory. An accomplished woodworker, David hand carved wooden ducks and built many pieces of furniture for his home. These ducks and furniture pieces are cherished by his family.”

Kevin Lee Hughart

Stafford

“On December 29, 1989, he started his career with the Prince William County Police Department, rising through the ranks to Major, serving as Assistant Chief over Operations, Criminal Investigations and Support Services. Kevin retired on May 1, 2025, with over 35 years of dedicated service to Prince William County… Kevin will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his service to his country and community, and his intense love and pride for his family. He loved to travel, listing Normandy (France), Santorini (Greece), Tuscany (Italy) and Key West (Florida) as some of his most enjoyed places visited. However, he would often say that Iceland was his favorite experience. Kevin and Robin loved to check U.S. National Parks off their list and were always looking forward to the next adventure.”

“Jack worked for [General Motors] and retired after 37 years of service. While working for GM, Jack had several jobs, including the assembly line, where he met Brenda Jean Conwell, and they were married on June 22, 1974 (52 years married). Jack was also a boiler room repairman, draftsman/designer, journeyman, electrician/tool and die, and last but not least, a proud UAW bargaining chair rep and journeyman advisor.”

Elva Cropp Musselman

Fredericksburg

“A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Elva's life was centered around her family. She found great joy in caring for her children and later cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her gentle spirit and unwavering dedication to her family will be remembered by all who knew her. Elva had a zest for life and found great joy in bowling and dancing, hobbies that brought her laughter, friendship, and countless cherished memories. She was also a longtime member of Richland Baptist Church, where her faith and community were a source of strength and comfort.”

David Jonathan Myer

Spotsylvania

“Dave had a deep love for music, especially classic rock, even teaching himself to play the drums by ear. He was a classic car enthusiast, having built plastic models of many of them. Known for his goofy sense of humor, endless corny jokes, and flawless Donald Duck impression, he had a true gift for making people laugh.

He found joy and peace in the outdoors: hiking mountain trails, watching thunderstorms, and sitting by the fire pit at the original 1800’s cabin at the family farm, air drumming to his favorite songs. Technology never interested him much; he believed the best parts of life were unplugged and personal.

Dave loved his family deeply and had a soft spot for animals, especially his beloved cat Boing.”

“Throughout her youth and into her young adulthood she discerned a call to the Catholic sisterhood which was unexpectedly interrupted by a skinny poor Zoroastrian Parsi in 1977. She then spent the next 48 years investing herself into making a family that was rich with beautiful memories and grand adventures while leaving an enduring legacy of unconditional love in every life she touched. Over the course of 81 years she raised her children, traveled the world exploring over 50 countries, flew high as a private pilot, shot straight as a pistol marksman, and nursed patients from Hospitals to Homes.”

Christine Myskowski Ryder

Fredericksburg

“Christine found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved animals and doted on her fur babies. She was an artist and an avid knitter whose hands created countless gifts that brought comfort and beauty to those around her. Her love of cooking was another way she expressed care—her kitchen was often filled with delicious aromas and the laughter of those lucky enough to gather at her table. Her proudest achievement was the creation of her cookbook and kitchen gifts store, Salt and Pepper Books, which for years operated in Occoquan, Virginia and later at the National Harbor in Maryland.”

Margaret Brown Samuels

Fredericksburg

“She was a life-long resident of Fredericksburg, VA, and graduated from James Monroe High School.

For many years, Margaret was a homemaker taking care of her husband and two daughters. She was part owner of Brown Tractor Company in Culpeper, VA, along with her brother, Raymond Brown, Jr., and daughter, Margaret Ann Garner. She later began working for First Virginia Banks, Inc., for many years reaching the level of Branch Manager and Assistant Vice President until her retirement. During her tenure at the bank, she earned the President's Award at least 11 times and Outstanding Sales Performance award in 1990. She was a volunteer for the Rappahannock United Way in 1979-80. She also served with Soroptimist International of Fredericksburg in 1984. Margaret was a founding member and director of the Maranatha Touring Choir, Inc., from 1979 to 1993. She also served as the Advisory Board Treasurer for the Salvation Army in Fredericksburg and volunteered for the Salvation Army during her retirement.”

Inez Lorraine Sullivan

Fredericksburg

“‘Grandma’s house,’” later called ‘Mema’s house’ as great-grandchildren came around, was always a place of comfort and unconditional love. Grandma’s house felt like home no matter where you were in life. From Sunday family gatherings, Thursday spaghetti nights, and family vacations, Lorraine always made sure everyone was taken care of and loved. She could always be found curled up by the fireplace with a good book, which she might include in a Christmas gift at some point. Her love of the beach ran deep and can now be found in many of her children and grandchildren.

As a nurse and business owner, Lorraine nurtured Hughes Home and helped it become more than a workplace — it became a family legacy. Her words of wisdom and compassion are carried in the hearts of the staff that still tell of her lessons today.”

Cynthia Stone Watson

Stafford

“Cindy graduated from Stafford Senior High School in 1971. After graduation, she began her career at the Dahlgren Naval Warfare Center as a Math Technician, working on shipboard ballistics for surface warfare ships. This marked the beginning of a 37-year career, after which she retired to enjoy her grandchildren and her newfound love of camping with her husband, Jimmy, and their friends, Larry and Debbie Back.”

