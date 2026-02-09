Cynthia Jane (Aller) Kelly, a true teacher and lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, Virginia, set off on her last trip on February 7, 2026, at the age of 68 after a multi-year battle with cancer. She departed from her home surrounded by family.

Cindie is survived by her loving husband, Matthew; her three children, Tara, Brion, and Joshua; two daughters-in-law, Lauren and Stephanie; six grandchildren, Zuri, Emmanuel, Tullia, Juliana, Kendall, and Sean; four brothers and sisters, Chuck, Bob, David, and Suzy; and the thousands of lives she touched both in her community as well as through travel and teaching.

Cindie was born on September 4, 1957, in Washington D.C., to James Aller and Mary Bramble. She graduated in 1984 from Mary Washington College with a bachelor’s degree in German language and literature where she would go on to also receive her Masters in Education. She was a lifelong teacher of German and French in both Fredericksburg City and Spotsylvania County schools. She was nominated for and received many awards including The Award for Excellence in Foreign Language Teaching.

Cindie loved hiking and travel. She visited more than 15 countries and built relationships with cities on three different continents through the Sister City program. She led students on trips to Germany before and after the wall fell, visited Russia shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union in an exchange program, and hiked the Himalayas in her 60s along with her husband. She spoke four languages – English, German, French, and Russian – which she would say is not that impressive. Her selflessness, compassion and love was truly endless. She supported and helped raise children who were not her own, including Mariah, Amanda, Joseph, Lindsey, Hanna, and Pratima. In all that she did, Cindie’s life was a celebration of what it means to be human – to explore, to care, and to love.

A viewing is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 12, at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home located at 1621 Emancipation Hwy. A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 13, at Trinity Episcopal Church. The Reverend Suzanne Hood will officiate. Brightly-colored flowers and condolences may be offered through Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home.

