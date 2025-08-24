Patricia Bishop Frazer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt breathed her last on Thursday, 14 August 2025. Her husband Richard Andrew Frazer and daughters Ryan Elizabeth Giorgis and Robyn Marie Bauer were at her bedside.

She was born in the Army Hospital in the US Panama Canal Zone on 02 September 1941, to COL James Franklin and Mrs. Alma Faye Bishop. She and her mother were evacuated on December 11, 1941, four days after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, amid fears that the Panama Canal might be the next target. In 1946, she moved to Berlin with her mother and brother as one of the first military dependent families to join their fathers and husbands in post-war Germany. For the next 10 years she moved with her family to Charlottesville then Falls Church, VA; Baltimore, MD; San Diego, CA; Albuquerque, NM; Fort Huachuca, AZ; and Arlington, VA.

She graduated with the Class of 1959 from W-L High School in Arlington, VA and attended Duke University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1963 with a degree in Psychology. She met her husband Richard at Duke, and they married in September 1964.

Patricia worked as a Psychological Researcher for the Veteran’s Administration in Washington, DC, and for Dr. Kirchoff at Duke University. She taught first grade at New Hope Elementary School in the White Oak region of Stafford County. She was a Public Affairs Specialist and a Job Classifier at the Naval Weapons Laboratory in Dahlgren, VA. She later taught English as a Second Language for King George County.

Patricia served on the King George Planning Commission. She originated and drafted the first King George County Subdivision Ordinance. When it came time to create Strawberry Hills Subdivision, her knowledge and background were essential in doing everything “By the Book.”

Patricia has been a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in King George, VA since 1966. She sang in the St. Paul’s Choir. She served on the Church Vestry and the Altar Guild. She was Chairman of the Altar Guild for many years, and had a very real love and a great talent for arranging flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents James (Pat) and Alma, brother Glade (Joe), and son Richard (Rick.) She is survived by her husband, Richard Frazer, brother James (Jim) Bishop (and wife Judi), sister Janet Bishop (and husband Terry), daughters Ryan Giorgis (and husband Daniel) Robyn Bauer (and husband Derrick), and five grandchildren: Clara and Isabelle Giorgis and Elise, Julia, and Alex Bauer.

The funeral service for Patricia will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in King George, VA at 11:00 AM on Saturday 23 August 2025. She will be interred in St. Paul’s Graveyard with her son Rick, her brother, Glade McKay Bishop, and parents James F and Alma F Bishop. A reception and lunch will follow in St. Paul’s Parish Hall.

A visitation will be held on Thursday 21 August at Storke Funeral Home in King George from 6 to 8 PM. Those wishing to honor Patricia’s memory are invited to make a donation to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Roof Fund: https://www.stpaulskgva.org/giving-2/. Flowers are also welcome and may be sent to Storke Funeral Home in King George.

