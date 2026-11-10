FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Raterman's avatar
Ben Raterman
2h

Read it the first time and loved it. I'm beginning to feel obscene for reading it the second time. Can't wait for it to come up a third time.

Reply
Share
Sue Sargeant's avatar
Sue Sargeant
1hEdited

oh geez, really? Another recycled article? Conservative Northumberland County PS, VA? Even progressive Fairfax Co Public Schools would have trouble with that read-aloud*. Sure, put the book in the library. Talk about it in the classroom. But don't go for the jugular effect at a school-wide assembly. Was the profanity section read-aloud a marketing attempt to get on the Banned Book List to increase sales?

When a guest speaker steps in front of 400 public school students, including Northumberland County ones, the community extends a baseline of trust. Parents and taxpayers expect an invited speaker to respect the standards of a K–12 environment, the school system's policy/rules, the possibility of a post-event backlash in the community, and recognize the difference between a college lecture hall and a mandatory high school assembly.

Instead, that trust was treated as a punchline. Knowing a passage contained profanity—and proceeding anyway because a single teacher casually suggested it might make the reading "more interesting"—is not a brave stand for artistic integrity. It is simply a failure of adult discretion, not following the school policy, not reading the room to know that sensationalism and its controversy were going to be what was remembered. Or was that the point?

High school students in an assembly are a captive audience, not consenting adults paying college tuition for an attempt at an edgy seminar.

This is NOT a noble First Amendment crusade under the banner of "Obscene, Not Heard."

Wrapping this essay as a First Amendment rah-rah in the flag on Veterans Day does a disservice to the very people the holiday is meant to honor. [NOTE: Have you even noticed that the FXBG Advance appears to be losing paid subscribers due to perceptions of editorial bias/slant?]

Sure, yeah, this looks like an attempt to invoke the First Amendment right to speak and tie it in with Veterans Day but it does not absolve anyone of situational awareness, the school system's rules for speakers, or accountability to the communities that welcome them as guests.

Here's what Fairfax Co Public Schools would say about the described situation, as per school board policy.

*Fairfax Co Public Schools would NOT conduct a mandatory, school-wide auditorium read-aloud by a guest speaker of an unedited passage containing profanity.

While the passage read aloud from this "Obscene and Not Heard" FXBG Advance article does not meet the legal definition of "obscenity," public school districts draw a sharp LEGAL and ADMINISTRATIVE line between classroom curriculum and mandatory school assemblies.

There is NO absolute right to profanity in public school assemblies (as teachers in gen ed and sped learn in SCHOOL LAW class, and periodic 'inservice' training on the topic): Under the Supreme Court's ruling in Bethel School District No. 403 v. Fraser, schools have broad authority to PROHIBIT vulgar, lewd, or profane language during school-sponsored assemblies.

The Court specifically noted that schools CAN protect a "captive audience" of students from speech that undermines the school's basic educational mission, even if that same language would be protected by the First Amendment OUTSIDE of school. (School Law class test question).

When a school hosts an assembly or read-aloud, the event bears the school's endorsement. Under Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, administrators have wide latitude to regulate the content and style of school-sponsored activities for legitimate pedagogical reasons—including enforcing standards of civil discourse and age-appropriateness.

In practice, Fairfax Co Public Schools policies treat classroom reading and large-scale assemblies differently: SCHOOL-WIDE assemblies are typically required for all students WITHOUT prior curriculum vetting or opt-out mechanisms.

Because of this, administrators SCREEN guest speakers, student speeches, and read-aloud selections to ensure they remain "G" or "PG" rated and free of profanity like "bullshit" or "pieces of shit."

In an upper-level high school English or history class, a teacher might assign a book containing similar military dialogue IF it has recognized literary or educational value. However, even in a classroom setting, FCPS regulations (such as Regulation 3280 and instructional material guidelines) require materials to be age-appropriate, tied to curriculum standards, AND accompanied by PARENT notification and alternative assignment options if a family objects to the language or content.

Fairfax County Public Schools leadership has historically enforced strict decorum rules against reading explicit or profane book passages aloud in public forums—even interrupting parents who attempted to read graphic passages during public school board meetings on the grounds that minors were present in the audience. Unlike the chaos during the Taylor hostile takeover years in Spotsy Co PS of parents getting their kicks, their thrills, in their sexually explicit read-alouds at the public comment mic.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.