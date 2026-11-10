By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR
[Editor’s note: An earlier version of this essay was published in The Advance a couple of years ago. Tomorrow is Veterans Day. We’re posting it again in recognition of those who served.]
It all started when the school librarian in Northumberland—let’s call him Dale—invited me over to do an afternoon talk and book signing at the middle school, where the Common Read that year was one of the books in the popular Ghosts of War series I’d written for Scholastic Press. The school had purchased hundreds of copies and given them out to all the students.
And since I was going to be there anyway, Dale asked if I might come a little early to speak at a high school assembly next door and do a reading from my newest Young Adult novel from Candlewick Press, Great Falls, about a returning Iraq War veteran and his family.
On the appointed day, I drove over to Northumberland and checked in with Dale. “I thought I’d read a passage where the Marine veteran reluctantly agrees to give a pep talk to his younger brother’s high school football team,” I said. “There’s some profanity. Any problem with that?”
“Nah,” said Dale, a veteran himself. “Probably make the students more interested.”
Four hundred high schoolers filed into the auditorium for the assembly. I started by telling them that Great Falls was inspired by a Marine family in Fredericksburg who had shared their story for a series of newspaper articles I’d written about their struggles with the father’s PTSD after his multiple combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. On an overhead screen, I showed them a picture of the father, Captain Jason Haag, and his myriad tattoos. On one arm, he had the initials of the men with whom he’d served who’d been killed in combat. On the other arm were the initials of the ones who had taken their own lives.
After that I started the reading. Here’s part of the passage. The younger brother, Shane, is the narrator. His older brother, the veteran, is Jeremy:
Jeremy pushes himself away from the locker and steps to the middle of the room.
“Coach asked me to talk to you gentlemen today,” he says. “About winning.”
You’d never know he was so lost just minutes before that he had to call me for help getting here.
“Well,” he says. “There isn’t any secret to it except one thing.” He pauses and winks at me, as if I’m the only one in the room who’s in on the big secret. Half the guys turn to look at me. Half just look bored.
“Forget what anybody says,” Jeremy continues, “because it isn’t heart, or willpower, or team chemistry, or any of that bullshit they tell you. It’s superior firepower.”
Guys look at one another with quizzical expressions. A couple look at me again. I don’t give them anything back.
“We had the M1-A1 Abrams tank in the invasion,” Jeremy says. “They had these ancient Russian pieces of shit. Had to come to a full stop before they could even fire.”
Coach taps his watch. Jeremy nods, but doesn’t change the pace of his delivery. “We see their muzzle flashes about as soon as we cross over what they call the Line of Departure into the desert. Everybody’s nervous, but then when the little turd bombs bounce off the Abramses, which are about the most heavily armored tanks in the history of modern warfare, we start laughing. And we keep on laughing when our guys unload a bunch of Sabot rounds on the Iraqis before they can throw their tanks into gear and haul ass.”
He pauses, looking casually around the room, pulling rank on everybody just through his eyes. Guys sit up straighter, though most probably don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.
“Sabot rounds carry depleted uranium rods,” he says. “They’re armor-piercing shells. So they punch right through those piece-of-shit Russian tanks. Through and through shots. Suck out everything and everybody as they exit—from the kinetic force or whatever. Rip their tank operators apart. Literally. At the molecular level.”
Jeremy sticks his hands back in his jeans pockets and shakes his head, remembering. “That was some sick shit,” he says. Then he nods at Coach again, and leaves.
I was a few pages into the reading when the Northumberland principal, visibly upset, suddenly showed up next to me on the stage. He covered the microphone and whispered, “You can’t read that here.”
It took awhile before the students’ laughter died down, but I eventually finished—editing out any remaining profanity from the dialogue as I went along to protect the Northern Neck high schoolers’ delicate sensibilities.
When the assembly was over, the principal called Dale and me down to his office. He was literally wringing his hands. Word had already gotten out about the reading, he said. It was all over the school. Probably all over the county. There were sure to be calls from parents. A member of the school board was in the building during the assembly and may have heard.
“You should have sent home permission slips,” he said to Dale. “And warned everyone about the profanity. There should have been an opt-out.”
Dale stammered an apology. I said something supportive, figuring the principal was surely over-reacting, then scooted off to an English class whose teacher had asked if I would drop by and speak to her students.
Dale was waiting for me in the hall at the end of the period. “Sorry,” he said. “But they want you to leave.”
This caught me by surprise. “What about the afternoon thing with the middle school kids?” I asked. “They all have books I’m supposed to sign.”
“Canceled,” he said. “They’re afraid there might be more profanity.”
“They’re afraid I might drop the F-bomb at an assembly for middle grade students?”
Dale nodded.
I could tell he felt terrible. And now I was worried that he might be in trouble. I’d been told about an assistant principal there the year before who was terminated after he led a community forum at the Northumberland community library on white privilege.
Dale led me to the front door and followed me outside. He kept apologizing. I kept telling him he didn’t have anything to apologize for. He’d just been doing what a good librarian does: Whatever it takes to get kids interested in reading.
And I said what should have been obvious: “The only obscenity here is a country that sends men and women into combat and doesn’t take proper care of them and their families when they come home.”
The middle school kids never did get their books signed. I canceled an evening talk I’d agreed to give at the public library and drove back to Fredericksburg. I’d had enough of Northumberland County for a while. A reporter for Virginia Public Radio, who lived in Heathsville, called me while I was driving. We were supposed to have met for her to record an interview, and she still wanted to do it if I didn’t mind. She’d already heard about what happened at the high school. The focus of her piece, she said, might have changed a little. After we finished, I had another call, this time from the local newspaper. They, too, had heard.
I got a slew of WTF? texts and calls and emails from friends a few days later after the Virginia Public Radio story ran. The Northumberland newspaper ran the censorship story on their front page, so I’m guessing it must have been a slow news week. My librarian friend Dale left for another school at the end of the year. He told me later that he’d ordered multiple copies of Great Falls when he was at Northumberland, and after the controversy they were checked out all the time.
***
Steve Watkins is editor of The Advance.
Read it the first time and loved it. I'm beginning to feel obscene for reading it the second time. Can't wait for it to come up a third time.
oh geez, really? Another recycled article? Conservative Northumberland County PS, VA? Even progressive Fairfax Co Public Schools would have trouble with that read-aloud*. Sure, put the book in the library. Talk about it in the classroom. But don't go for the jugular effect at a school-wide assembly. Was the profanity section read-aloud a marketing attempt to get on the Banned Book List to increase sales?
When a guest speaker steps in front of 400 public school students, including Northumberland County ones, the community extends a baseline of trust. Parents and taxpayers expect an invited speaker to respect the standards of a K–12 environment, the school system's policy/rules, the possibility of a post-event backlash in the community, and recognize the difference between a college lecture hall and a mandatory high school assembly.
Instead, that trust was treated as a punchline. Knowing a passage contained profanity—and proceeding anyway because a single teacher casually suggested it might make the reading "more interesting"—is not a brave stand for artistic integrity. It is simply a failure of adult discretion, not following the school policy, not reading the room to know that sensationalism and its controversy were going to be what was remembered. Or was that the point?
High school students in an assembly are a captive audience, not consenting adults paying college tuition for an attempt at an edgy seminar.
This is NOT a noble First Amendment crusade under the banner of "Obscene, Not Heard."
Wrapping this essay as a First Amendment rah-rah in the flag on Veterans Day does a disservice to the very people the holiday is meant to honor. [NOTE: Have you even noticed that the FXBG Advance appears to be losing paid subscribers due to perceptions of editorial bias/slant?]
Sure, yeah, this looks like an attempt to invoke the First Amendment right to speak and tie it in with Veterans Day but it does not absolve anyone of situational awareness, the school system's rules for speakers, or accountability to the communities that welcome them as guests.
Here's what Fairfax Co Public Schools would say about the described situation, as per school board policy.
*Fairfax Co Public Schools would NOT conduct a mandatory, school-wide auditorium read-aloud by a guest speaker of an unedited passage containing profanity.
While the passage read aloud from this "Obscene and Not Heard" FXBG Advance article does not meet the legal definition of "obscenity," public school districts draw a sharp LEGAL and ADMINISTRATIVE line between classroom curriculum and mandatory school assemblies.
There is NO absolute right to profanity in public school assemblies (as teachers in gen ed and sped learn in SCHOOL LAW class, and periodic 'inservice' training on the topic): Under the Supreme Court's ruling in Bethel School District No. 403 v. Fraser, schools have broad authority to PROHIBIT vulgar, lewd, or profane language during school-sponsored assemblies.
The Court specifically noted that schools CAN protect a "captive audience" of students from speech that undermines the school's basic educational mission, even if that same language would be protected by the First Amendment OUTSIDE of school. (School Law class test question).
When a school hosts an assembly or read-aloud, the event bears the school's endorsement. Under Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, administrators have wide latitude to regulate the content and style of school-sponsored activities for legitimate pedagogical reasons—including enforcing standards of civil discourse and age-appropriateness.
In practice, Fairfax Co Public Schools policies treat classroom reading and large-scale assemblies differently: SCHOOL-WIDE assemblies are typically required for all students WITHOUT prior curriculum vetting or opt-out mechanisms.
Because of this, administrators SCREEN guest speakers, student speeches, and read-aloud selections to ensure they remain "G" or "PG" rated and free of profanity like "bullshit" or "pieces of shit."
In an upper-level high school English or history class, a teacher might assign a book containing similar military dialogue IF it has recognized literary or educational value. However, even in a classroom setting, FCPS regulations (such as Regulation 3280 and instructional material guidelines) require materials to be age-appropriate, tied to curriculum standards, AND accompanied by PARENT notification and alternative assignment options if a family objects to the language or content.
Fairfax County Public Schools leadership has historically enforced strict decorum rules against reading explicit or profane book passages aloud in public forums—even interrupting parents who attempted to read graphic passages during public school board meetings on the grounds that minors were present in the audience. Unlike the chaos during the Taylor hostile takeover years in Spotsy Co PS of parents getting their kicks, their thrills, in their sexually explicit read-alouds at the public comment mic.