FXBG Advance

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Penny A Parrish's avatar
Penny A Parrish
1h

Ben - this is priceless. Your mother was definitely a talented written and I am so glad you have many of her letters and words. Please share this column with Emily Wilson who did the 2017 translation. She hated the movie but would love this! keep writing for the FXBG Advance!

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Fred Ickenham's avatar
Fred Ickenham
2m

Ben, this is hilarious! A report on The Odyssey, as written by your mother in the style of Mark Twain writing Tom Sawyer. Wow! I can see where some of your writing talent comes from.

Paul Colopy

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