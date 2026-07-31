FXBG Advance

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Michael Brian O’Keefe's avatar
Michael Brian O’Keefe
5hEdited

Another great informative article, and one that demonstrates the need for a lot of patience, thought and tough decisions as we search for solutions. We’re gonna have to feel a lot of pain before we feel any gain because we are starting in a deep hole and, counter-intuitive as it may seem, the biggest villains are not the local governments. And perhaps those most to blame includes we citizens.

If the environment is important to you, whether John Q Citizen government official or any level politician, you risk being labeled with what these-days is a negative-connotation term. Take your pick: tree hugger, environmental nut, one-issue idiot, and the like.

And if you advocate for budget increases and legislative fixes necessary to fix these problems, you’ll very likely be a final-term and soon-to-be expol.

Putting America first has had so many negative consequences and most that have shined (or stunk) their way into our consciousness involve national and/or international issues; and now they’re also poking up their heads in all our backyards. And most are foisted upon us via slogans that falsely claim or imply that everything derived from putting America first will improve our lives.

Federal budget cuts (including loss of federal grants to local governments water and sewer treatment systems) and Doge-style agency gutting have done huge harm locally. Hungry people, lives shattered by reimbursement lacking disaster aid programs, and trespass and tragedy perpetuated by poorly trained federal immigration staff are obvious examples, but the impacts are more far reaching; ask a family farmer, for example.

Just as foreboding to our healthy local selves are the executive orders and recent congressional action/inaction that gut pollution limits, enforcement and remedy funding.

Clean water and clean air, things we like to take for granted, are gonna get much worse, and the reason is that we elect people who allow these things to happen in the name of making America first. Cut the red tape, free our economic beast, what bad could come from that?

Should Fredericksburg residents be forced to pay for the upgrades that they’ve been struggling for decades to fund for the very issue these two authors bring to our attention. Because it has been decades. And it has been decades because of money. It takes money and staff to prevent, monitor, repair and replace infrastructure. The federal grants are gone, state help is lacking and the Sunshine Lady is in heaven. So, pay up Fredericksburgers! That’s not what I advocate.

If you aren’t happy with today’s update article, you’re gonna have to think deeply about environmental issues when you vote in any election. And you’re gonna have to learn to bite your tongue when your taxes and user fees go up. Because we need elected official to say no to environmentally damning things that gobble-up wetlands, and who vote YES to fix the systems that are broken, and cleanup all the messes that short-sighted, slogan-driven leaders have inflicted upon us.

We need short term clean up and long term solutions, and a bridge to get us from where we are to where we need to be. And I think that starts with truthful information, like that presented in the articles co-authored by these two fine gentlemen.

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