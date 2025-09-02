By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Hungry, sick, and scared — dozens of dogs who lived isolated and uncared for on a southwestern Virginia property are now beginning their journey to recovery, rescued by the Old Dominion Humane Society (ODHS).

These dogs were found living in heartbreaking conditions: malnourished, isolated, and in many cases, covered in mange, a painful skin disease caused by mites, due to neglect, according to a press release from ODHS.

“While ODHS has saved dogs from several hoarding and neglect cases, this was one of the saddest,” the press release states.

Some of the dogs were too weak to stand. Others huddled together for comfort, having had little to no human interaction.

One of ODHS’s southwestern Virginia rescue partners reached out to ODHS for help late last month, and though the shelter was already at maximum capacity, volunteers transported the dogs to the Lafayette Boulevard facility. There, they immediately began receiving food, medical attention, and care.

The damage isn’t just physical. Because they have had so little human interaction, the dogs are skittish and mistrustful of even gentle hands. For some, the fear runs so deep that rescuers had to crate them just to move them to safety.

For staff and volunteers, seeing the dogs’ transformation has been striking. “When the dogs first arrived in Fredericksburg, they were in really rough shape; it was hard to look at them in such condition,” said ODHS spokesperson Lenora Kruk-Mullanaphy. Now, fosters are sending them pictures of the dogs stretched out on couches, relaxed and content. “They’ve finally reached a place where they can breathe a sigh of relief and be treated humanely and spoiled, too.”

Some of the rescues are now in foster homes, while others remain at ODHS under the watch of volunteers.

“They’ve been neglected, injured, and malnourished for an extended amount of time, and there’s no way we can turn our backs on them,” founder Chrissy Hamilton said.

The community also plays a vital role in what comes next. “They need caring, loving families who appreciate them,” Kruk-Mullanaphy said. “Fosters are a lifeline—they give the dogs a family while waiting to be adopted. With more fosters, we can save more dogs like the ones in this story. And donations are always appreciated.”

ODHS holds adoption events every week at its Lafayette Boulevard facility:

Wednesdays, 5–7 p.m.

Fridays, 6–8 p.m.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Application surveys in advance are preferred and take priority over walk-ins.

For more information on fostering, donating, or adopting, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”