By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Here is a look at some local road detours or delays over the next week:

I-95

There will be mobile double lane closures for pothole patching on Wednesday from midnight to 4 a.m. between Exist 104 Carmel Church and Exit 148 in Quantico.

Caroline County

Route 1

Single lane closures 9am-3pm Monday to Friday between Ladysmith Road and Rogers Clark Boulevard for utility work.

Route 601

Monday to Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. there will be alternating lane closures for sign work between Verdon Road and Sattenwhite Lane.

Reedy Mill Road

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be one-way alternative traffic at the Mattaponi River Bridge for Guardrail installation.

Fredericksburg

Route 1

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Right turn lane closed onto Fall Hill Avenue for intersection improvement and one-way alternating lane closure between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgwater Street and Wallace Street.

Princess Anne Street

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - alternating lane closures between Route 1 and Amaret Street.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. -3 p.m. - single lane closures between Mudd Tavern Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline for fiber optic installation.

Route 3

Westbound, Wednesday to Thursday 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. - Single lane closure near Carl D. Silver Parkway intersection for guardrail installation.

Both directions. Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. shoulder closings and intermittent lane closures between Gordon Road and Constitution Highway for fiber-optic installation.

Salem Church Road

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Single lane closure near Route 620 for guardrail installation.

Leavells Road

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Alternating traffic between Harrison Road and Hanover Court for road widening. Same project means alternating traffic on Stansbury Drive.

Stafford County

Route 1

Sunday - Thursday, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. - Single lane closures for guardrail installation along Route 1 in the following areas: Northbound (Cambridge Street) at the intersection with Route 676 (Cranes Corner Road) Northbound (Cambridge Street) near Route 624 Northbound (Richmond Highway) at Accokeek Creek Southbound (Richmond Highway) near Route 628



Route 17

Warrenton Road - Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Northbound single lane closure for guardrail work near Washington Street and alternating lane closures in both directions between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road for median improvements.

All of these road projects are subject to weather conditions.

