By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Stafford County - Major Construction

A major construction project gets underway in Stafford County this week. Starting today, work will begin to replace the 93-year-old bridge that takes U.S. 1 over the Chopawamsic River. The $13.8 million project will mean detours and delays until construction on a new four lane structure is completed around June of 2028. It is being financed through Virginia’s State of Good Repair program.

The bridge takes about 22,400 vehicles day along U.S. 1 through northern Stafford County., The construction impact will be between Corporate Drive in Stafford and Russell Road in Prince William County.

The work will mean single lane closures in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and against between March 2 and March 6.

Demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new bridge will be done in phases.

Elsewhere Stafford County this week

Work continues on U.S. 1 near Centerport Parking between 9-am and 3pm with single lane closures in both directions for signal work.

Work continues on median improvements on Route 17 near Hardwood Church Road with alternate lane closures between 9-am and 3pm.

Spotsylvania County

U.S. 1 is being widening to six lanes near I-95 interchange 126 exit. That work will go on until September of next year.

Harrison Road reconstruction and widening continues with a new center lane being added near Old Plank Road and sidewalks being added. That is slated for completed sometime this coming summer with alternative traffic lanes between 9am and 3pm.

Leavells Road will have a flagging operation between Smith Station Road and Three Cedars lane as work gets underway on the realignment for the Tipperary Trail.

Caroline County

Construction is now underway on northbound Rogers Clark Boulevard on the bridge over the Mattaponi River. That project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, and bridge approaches and make substructure repairs. One travel lane in each direction will remain closed until the project is finished sometime in April.

On Interstate 95 traffic could be delayed near Exit 104 in Quantico on Wednesday where a mobile work crew will be patching potholes between midnight and 4am. And there could be delays and at Exit 110 in Ladysmith Tuesday and Wednesday where a mobile work crew will be taking soil samples between 9am and 3pm near the Matta River at mile markers 116 to 120 in preparation for a future construction project.

