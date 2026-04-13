Compiled from VDOT Reports

Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Monday - Friday, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures between mile markers 125 -127 for construction to improve the interchange.

Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Bridge repairs. Alternating lane closures on the local lanes bridge over the Rappahannock River.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures between Route 639 (Ladysmith Road) and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 1

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Signal work. Expect alternating lane closures at the following locations:

Ladysmith Road

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Route 658 (Jericho Road)

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Pavement work. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and bridge over Mount Creek.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement work. Alternating lane closures between Essex County line and Route 301.

Route 30 (Dawn Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will direct traffic near the Sadie Lane intersection.

Route 301 (A.P. Hill Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound lanes,

Route 606 (Stonewall Jackson Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Pipe work between Mallard Drive and Edgehill Academy. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for mobile sign work on the following routes:

Route 601 (Golansville Road) between Route 1 and Route 207

Route 601 (Penola Road) between Route 207 and Route 301

Route 640 (Industrial Drive) between Penola Road and Nelson Hill Road

Route 640 (New Baltimore Road) between Route 2 and Antioch Road

Route 652 (Ruther Glen Road) between Chesterfield Road and Old CC Road

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City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Wellford Street. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Tuesday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County

Route 638 (Lansdowne Road) CLOSURE

Monday - Thursday, 24 hours. CSX will close Lansdowne Road at the railroad crossing starting at 9 p.m. on Monday through 9 p.m. Thursday for maintenance work. Read the release.

Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Route 1 over the Rappahannock River (Falmouth Bridge)

Tuesday - Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating Route 1 northbound and southbound single lane closures on Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Bridge maintenance.

King George County

Route 3

Monday - Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between the Stafford County line and the Westmoreland County line.

Route 3 Eastbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Alternating lane closures near Route 609 (Comorn Road).

Route 218 (Caledon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic near Vertical Ridge Road and Fairview Drive.

Route 603 (Fletchers Chapel Road)

Monday -– Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic near Chapel Green Road.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 607 (Guinea Station Road) and Route 632 (Hickory Ridge Road) for utility work under permit.

Route 1

Monday - Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures at the Southpoint Parkway and Spotsylvania Parkway intersections for traffic signal work.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Single lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 northbound on-ramp for construction.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Alternating lane closures on westbound Courthouse Road near Corene Road.

Route 601 (Lawyers Road/Arritt Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Flagging operation for sign work at various locations.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Ziyad Drive.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Old Plank Road and Legacy Woods.

Route 636 (Mine Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Benchmark Road and Lee Drive extended. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 950 (Trench Hill Lane)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Flaggers will direct traffic.

Route 2290 (Chancellorsville Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Flaggers will direct traffic.

Horseshoe Spur

Thursday – Saturday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Horseshoe Drive and the cul-de-sac ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Wildwood Court

Thursday – Saturday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Lee Hill School Drive and the cul-de-sac ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Chancellor Green subdivision

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Rain Tree subdivision

Thursday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

The Timbers subdivision

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 at Chopawamsic Creek

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Corporate Drive and Russell Road for a bridge replacement at Chopawamsic Creek.

Route 1 Northbound at Telegraph Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for guardrail work.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road and between Poplar Road and the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 684 (Mine Road)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for guardrail work near Settlers Way.

Route 700 (Litchfield Boulevard)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving.

Route 1490 (Stafford Lakes Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Route 17 (Warrenton Road) and cul-de-sac.

Route 1707 (South Gateway Drive)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for guardrail work near Plantation Drive.

Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Mountain View Road. Alternating lane closures, with traffic control by a flagging crew.

Flippo Road

Thursday – Sunday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement patching between Widewater Road and Oakwood Farm Lane.

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

Caroline County:

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Work is expected to be complete in June 2026.

City of Fredericksburg:

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times.

Spotsylvania County:

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion in late summer 2026.

Stafford County:

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is starting in March 2026 on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction will be completed in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

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