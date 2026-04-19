Collected from VDOT

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Work is expected to be complete in June 2026.

Route 1

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Bridge repairs. Alternating lane closures between the Spotsylvania County line and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard).

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures between Route 639 (Ladysmith Road) and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Pavement work. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and bridge over Mount Creek.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement work. Alternating lane closures between Essex County line and Route 301.

Route 30 (Dawn Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will direct traffic near the Sadie Lane intersection.

Route 301 (Richmond Turnpike)

Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 301 Business (Broaddus Avenue) and Route 207.

Route 606 (Stonewall Jackson Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Pipe work between Mallard Drive and Edgehill Academy. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 652 (Ruther Glenn Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will direct traffic near the Carmel Church Loop.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Road resurfacing between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for mobile sign work on the following routes:

Route 601 (Golansville Road) between Route 1 and Route 207

Route 601 (Penola Road) between Route 207 and Route 301

Route 640 (Industrial Drive) between Penola Road and Nelson Hill Road

Route 640 (New Baltimore Road) between Route 2 and Antioch Road

Maracossic Drive

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement work between Perimeter Road and Sparta Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Perimeter Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement work between Sparta Road and Partlow Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times.

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Wellford Street. Intersection improvement project.

Route 1 over the Rappahannock River (Falmouth Bridge)

Sunday - Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating Route 1 northbound and southbound single lane closures on Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Bridge maintenance.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

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King George County

Route 3 Eastbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Alternating lane closures near Route 609 (Comorn Road).

Route 218 (Caledon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic near Vertical Ridge Road and Fairview Drive.

Fairview Beach

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Potomac Landing subdivision

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Pavement Markings

Monday - Saturday, 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Mobile operation to allow crews to apply pavement markings on the following routes:

Route 3 from Stafford County line to Westmoreland County line

Route 205 between Perkins Corner and the Westmoreland County line

Route 206 between Arnolds Corder and 12th Street

Route 218 between Stafford County line and Route 205

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion in late summer 2026.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 607 (Guinea Station Road) and Route 632 (Hickory Ridge Road) for utility work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closures on northbound Route 1 near Route 632.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Alternating lane closures on westbound Courthouse Road near Corene Road.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Ziyad Drive.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Old Plank Road and Legacy Woods.

Route 636 (Mine Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Benchmark Road and Lee Drive extended. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 2290 (Chancellorsville Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Flaggers will direct traffic.

Burlington Drive

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Pipe replacement. Road will close daily and reopen each afternoon. Use alternative route.

Edenton Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Partlow Road and Dickerson Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Gatewood Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Partlow Road and Edenton Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Sacra Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Partlow Road and Dickerson Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Winding Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Partlow Road and Mayre Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Chancellor Green subdivision

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Rain Tree subdivision

Thursday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flaggers will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for mobile sign work on the following routes:

Route 601 (Lawyers Road) between Stubbs Bridge Road and Granite Springs Road

Route 601 (Lawyers Road) between Haleys Mill Road and Ridge Road

Route 601 (Lawyers Road) between Courthouse Road and Robinson Road

Route 601 (Lewiston Road/Arritt Road) between Moss Lane and Eastham Road

Route 606 (Post Oak Road) between Margo Road and Old Courthouse Road

Route 606 (Post Oak Road) between Old Courthouse Road and Pamunkey Road

Route 606 (Post Oak Road) between Stubbs Bridge Road and Sullivan Road

Route 606 (Morris Road) between Route 1 and Sunset Road

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is starting in March 2026 on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction will be completed in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 at Chopawamsic Creek

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures between Corporate Drive and Russell Road for a bridge replacement at Chopawamsic Creek.

Route 1 at Centreport Parkway

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures at the intersection for traffic signal work.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road and between Poplar Road and the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for guardrail work near Wyne Drive.

Route 604 (Belle Plains Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Route 218 (White Oak Road) and Salvington Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for guardrail work near the bridge over Aquia Creek.

Route 626 (Potomac Run Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Leeland Road and Eskimo Hill Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Kellogg Mill Road and Wood Road, as well as, Poplar Road and Carter Lane ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Route 684 (Mine Road)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for guardrail work near Settlers Way.

Route 700 (Litchfield Boulevard)

Monday - Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving near Plantation Drive and Route 17.

Route 1490 (Stafford Lakes Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Route 17 (Warrenton Road) and cul-de-sac.

Route 1707 (South Gateway Drive)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for guardrail work near Plantation Drive.

Route 1490 (Stafford Lakes Parkway)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Route 17 (Warrenton Road) and cul-de-sac.

Route 1706 (Plantation Drive)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving near Route 17.

Route 1707 (South Gateway Drive)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. One-way alternating lane closures with flagging for guardrail work near Plantation Drive.

Route 1970 (Morton Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pavement patching with flaggers alternating one-way traffic between Leeland Road and Primmer House Road ahead of upcoming resurfacing.

Route 2030 (Lyons Boulevard)

Wednesday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Plantation Drive and Truslow Road.

Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Mountain View Road. Alternating lane closures, with traffic control by a flagging crew.

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