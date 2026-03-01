By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

If you commute the Fredericksburg region or just go out for a few errands there is a good chance you will run across some road work this week.

Interstate 95

Overnight Hours

The ongoing mobile pothole patching will close alternating lanes during the overnight hours between mile markers between Exit 104 in Carmel Church and Exist 148 in Quantico in both directions.

9 AM to 3 PM

VDOT will be taking soil samples at the bride across the Matta River in Thornberg as part of a future construction project that will create some alternating lane closures.

Caroline County

Route 1

Expect single lane closures Monday to Friday between Ladysmith Road and Rogers Clark Boulevard for utility work.

Route 207 (Bowling Green Bypass)

VDOT is installing new guard rails near the Mattaponi River that will produce alternating one-way traffic between 9 AM and 3:30 PM all week.

Fredericksburg

Route 1

Ongoing intersection improvement projects near Fall Hill Avenue will continue mid-day with alternating lane closes.

Als, intersection improvement projects on Fall Hill between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street will continue.

Finally, the improvement project between Princes Anne Street, Route 1 and Amaret Street will also continue.

King George

Rokeby Lane

Between 9 AM and 3:30 PM there will be single lane closures for guardrail installation.

Route 301 (Northbound)

At mid-day there will be single lane closures.

Spotsylvania

Route 1 between Southpoint Parkway and I95 South Ramp

Monday to Thursday between 8 PM and 5 AM the right lane of Route 1 will be closed for on-ramp improvements. This project will also produce intermittent full traffic stops for up to 30 minutes on Route 1 overnight Wednesday and Thursday near on ramp to southbound exit 126 of I-95.

Benchmark Road and Lee Drive

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures have been extended for fiber optic installation.

Loriella Park Subdivision

Between 9 AM and 7 PM from Wednesday to Friday there will be mobile lane closures for pavement patching for upcoming road resurfacing.

Stafford

Route 1

Monday to Thursday overnight there will be single lane closures in the following areas for guardrail repairs:

Route 1 northbound (Cambridge Street) near Route 624 (Morton Road/Forbes Street)

Route 1 northbound (Richmond Highway) at Accokeek Creek

Route 1 southbound (Richmond Highway) near Route 628 (American Legion Road/Eskimo Hill Road)

Route 1 southbound (Richmond Highway) near Centreport Parkway

Route 1 Monday – Friday, 9 am-3 pm, single Lane closures northbound and southbound between Corporate Drive and Russell Road in Prince William County. Construction for bridge replacement over Chopawamsic Creek.

All these projects are subject to weather conditions.

Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.