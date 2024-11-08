FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo B Watkins's avatar
Leo B Watkins
Nov 8

Dr Brock, as always, insightful. Thank you.

And though, after a second reading, my objection is more muted, because I think we are basically saying the same thing, in our own way, I do want to point out a distinction that to me is important.

I think your analysis of this issue applies to a multitude of the base problems in our government. On gun control, civil liberties, gerrymandering, money in politics, immigration, fiscal responsibility, tax policy, Pretty much all of it.

But when you say Washington politicians - you act like they are there without our consent.

They are not.

They are there because we as a nation have chosen, for good or for ill, thru ignorance, greed, self interest, or indifference, to have them there.

They reflect us. We should not pretend otherwise.

Much like our recent choice as a nation to elect Donald Trump. We can no longer claim that Trump is everything loathsome that he is; yet pretend that he doesn't reflect us as a nation.

He does.

We are no longer a nation of honor, nor of integrity.

We should acknowledge, though not accept that our rights are now considered malleable, and our purpose as directionless as a fibrillating heart.

They say Ben Franklin was once asked what kind of government our Founders were creating for our country. To which he replied, "A Republic, if you can keep it."

Which now, after 200 some odd years, we now know the answer.

We cannot.

Not taken from us by an enemy without.

But meekly given away, in hopes that it will help our 401K. Puts me to mind of Henry Fonda, in the Grapes of Wrath, in his conversation with John Carradine when he explained no matter how injust it was, his father liked his hamburger. Though I can understand a starving man seeing things that way more than I can a fat people worried about whether they get a 5% or 10% return on their dividend.

We've sold ourselves into bondage rather cheaply, I'm afraid.

So though there are many of us, nay - most of us, who still are people of honor, who value truth, and are invested in the betterment of our people - as a nation, we are not.

We the people have clearly chosen to be represented by a dishonest, dishonorable, ignorant, loathsome man.

He truly represents us, no matter how often a Derrick Anderson claims that although he'll stand with his party, but he's not happy about it - or a Martin Davis rationalizes that's okay - there is no way we cannot say that is us.

We made a choice.

What nation should trust our word, as we are led by a liar of epic proportions? What cop should be willing to give his life to hold the line fast in service of the law, as we are led by a 30 time felon with pending sentences by our own choice? Or soldier lay down his life to protect a Constitution that its citizens choose to ignore?

Admittedly, like many others, on a certain level I'm having trouble processing this.

Good article in the WaPo the day after the election talking about Michael Fanone's reaction to the nation's rejection of all he held dear.

I'm not in as bad a place as him, because I do have family, purpose, and happiness that sustain me. For that, I thank God. Though, like Camelot, I realize that we've lost something we will never regain. Not in my life time anyway.

It's gone.

And yet I realize, as I did even when I thought it wasn't true, that even if I am the only person left on this Earth that believes that truth matters, billionaires don't need welfare, nor children tortured because of who their parents are - those are still things I believe.

I will never bend a knee to such a loathsome god.

So be it.

As someone who has also bled, fought, and had friends die defending these things that I offered my life for; in flood, fire, blizzard - day after day, night after night, year after year; it is admittedly hard to realize your country does not share your values.

But just like with your comment regarding Washington being the problem, it's not. From what I've seen, the vast majority of people working in government on every level are honorable people who are the ones willing to put others first.

When you say Washington politicians, it is not some faraway "other" that we should blame for our troubles. Nor Russian dictators, faceless corporations, manipulative lawyers or lobbyists. Though they've all played their part.

As that great 20th century philosopher Pogo once said, "We have met the enemy, and he is us."

And that's what hurts the most.

Start there.

Still, I thank you and keep the faith. Best wishes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Keith Thomas's avatar
Robert Keith Thomas
Nov 8

And Trump will do nothing about this. "The fault, dear Brutus, lies not in our stars but in ourselves".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture