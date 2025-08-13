By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

Donald Trump is going to clean up Washington, D.C., and make it safe again.

The president says it is a dangerous city and he has sent federal law enforcement officers to bolster the efforts of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Trump is right. D.C. is a dangerous city, with murders and shootings almost every single night. Killings are so commonplace they seldom make the lead story on the 11 o’clock news anymore, except perhaps when a young child is gunned down.

But can four or five hundred federal policemen really make a difference? Were this auxiliary force pounding the streets Saturday night, there were at least three separate shootings in downtown D.C. The feds can’t be everywhere, which is the problem the city police force has long faced.

Even Trump’s sending in the National Guard will not mean someone will be able to patrol every inch of Washington. And how long can the president keep that military force there? As soon as the troops leave, things will go back to what they were.

Trump is also right when he says that the much of the violence is being caused by teenagers, as was the case when a former DOGE employee was attacked, the incident that led to Trump’s recent action.

Unfortunately, we live in a society that coddles young people, even those who would slit our throats for the tennis shoes we wear. These kids commit violent crimes, the police arrest them, and the judicial system sends them home the next day (sometimes the same night).

Kids as young as 11 or 12 gang up and carjack vehicles, steal parked cars, beat up pedestrians for no reason other than the pure joy of it and kill homeless men just to watch them die, videotaping the incident to show their friends.

They invade stores in groups and steal everything they can in broad daylight. They roar down the streets of DC on illegal motorcycles and dirt bikes and the police (by law) are powerless to chase them. After all, these are just young kids and they don’t know what they are doing.

Baloney! They know what they’re doing, and they know that they are almost certain to get away with their crimes. They just go before the judge and act pitiful, and they are back on the streets again.

Not that Washington is unique with this teenage lawless problem. It is virtually the same in every major inner city – Los Angeles, Detroit, New York and Chicago, which is probably the worst.

The problem has gotten so bad in D.C. that the city council has imposed curfews to keep kids off the streets in the middle of the night. The real question here is why are the kids on the streets in the middle of the night? Where are the parents?

Ah, now we get to the crux of the problem, the part no one wants to talk about because it is too sensitive. Too often there are no parents. We have a generation of kids that are raising themselves.

Oh, there might be a grandmother who is technically in charge, and maybe a mother who is still in the picture. But too many of these kids have no father and no family guidance. They are on their own.

We can point to my generation for this problem. The “free love” of the 1960s led to the end of the traditional family, which had served civilization well since the beginning of time. Kids need two parents – a father and a mother – to keep them straight.

They also need an extended family to guide and correct them when they are not at home. It really does take a village to raise a child. When I was growing up, anyone seeing me misbehave put me in my place really quick. You do that now and you get sued. “I’ll correct my own child!” Trouble is, too many parents don’t.

Fathers? Sometimes while photographing sports teams I’d run into a child with a familiar name and, figuring I might know the family, I’d ask, “Who’s your father?” Too often the reply was, “I ain’t got no father.” I quit asking.

As I said, nobody wants to talk about this but herein lies the real problem. Unmarried women having children by multiple men; Men fathering children with multiple women. Live-in boyfriends, which often leads to child abuse. And live-in boyfriends that may change on a regular basis.

It used to be that such lifestyles were not only frowned upon but scorned. Now they are commonplace and nobody bats an eye. But what it has led to is a society with kids that are ignored and allowed to do as they please. And our permissive society, including the kids, pays.

Neither Trump nor federal cops nor the National Guard is going to solve that problem. And don’t get up in my face and call me a racist. This is not just an inner-city racial problem, this is an American social problem.

But what to do about DC violence in the meantime? These kids want to act tough and carry guns; if they commit a crime, sentence them to the military, as happened in the Vietnam War era. If the parents won’t discipline them, let a drill sergeant do it.

Trump is right. D.C. is a dangerous city. I don’t like to walk its streets or ride its subway anymore.

Still, it will take society, not the National Guard, to make it safe again.

