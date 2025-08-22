By Curry Roberts

GUEST OPINION WRITER

Photo by imgix on Unsplash

For years, I watched as Northern Virginia transformed into “Data Center Alley,” bringing unprecedented economic growth and opportunities to that region. As president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, I knew our region could benefit from similar strategic development. That’s why, in alignment with our localities, we worked for so long to attract data center investments to our area.

When Amazon Web Services announced its historic $35 billion investment in Virginia data centers in early 2023, with significant development planned for our region, it validated our strategic vision. This wasn't just about attracting any industry — we specifically sought data centers because they provide substantial tax revenue with minimal strain on public services, while creating both abundant employment opportunities both inside the data center and throughout the supply chain outside the data center.

The truth is, data centers are the linchpin of our economy. According to several studies, the average US household has between 17-21 connected devices and gigabyte usage per month per household has doubled since 2019. As a matter fact, this letter to the editor was sent electronically and you are reading it virtually, both of which need to go through a data center.

Let me be clear about what this means for our communities. Unlike residential developments that require extensive public services, data centers generate significant tax revenue while placing minimal demands on our public infrastructure. This translates directly into tangible benefits for our residents. We’re talking about the ability to increase teacher salaries to attract and retain top educators, enhance our first responders’ compensation packages, reduce pressure on real estate taxes, and upgrade emergency services equipment. The revenue will help fund new school construction and modernization efforts, improve our regional healthcare facilities, and accelerate critical road improvements throughout our region.

The impact is already evident. I heard a stat recently from our friends at IBEW that approximately 2,000 electricians reside in the Fredericksburg area. For years those electricians have traveled north each day on I-95 to help meet the needs of data center development in Northern Virginia. Now, those skilled workers can put their talents to work near home in Louisa, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Caroline counties. Beyond the construction jobs and permanent positions at these facilities, we’re seeing a ripple effect throughout our economy. Local contractors, suppliers, and service providers are expanding their operations. Real estate values are strengthening, and our tax base is growing — providing resources for schools, public safety, and infrastructure improvements.

But what truly excites me is AWS’s commitment to workforce development. Their Information Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship (I2PA) program at Germanna Community College last November prepared local residents for well-paying careers in this growing industry. The program offers comprehensive training in everything from electrical systems and HVAC to fiber optics and mechanical systems. These aren’t just jobs — they're career pathways into the digital economy.

Amazon has also demonstrated their commitment to being a true community partner through their In-Communities Fund, contributing over $400,000 to support 48 local projects across our region. These investments in STEM education and sustainability show that Amazon understands the importance of holistic community development.

As we look to the future, I’m proud of our region's foresight in pursuing this opportunity. The data center industry is bringing high-tech infrastructure, skilled jobs, and significant tax revenue that will benefit our communities for generations to come. This is exactly the type of sustainable economic development we envisioned — one that builds both infrastructure and opportunity.

When I drive through our region today, I see more than just construction sites for data centers. I see new schools being planned, road improvements taking shape, and community services expanding. I see career opportunities that will keep our young people here rather than commuting to Northern Virginia. I see the foundation of our digital future being laid right here in the Fredericksburg region. And that future looks brighter than ever.

Curry Roberts is President, Fredericksburg Regional Alliance.

