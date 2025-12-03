Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Kenneth Gantt

GUEST COLUMNIST

Fredericksburg’s Vision 2050 outlines a future city built on strong infrastructure, connected neighborhoods, climate resilience, and economic vibrancy. These aspirational statements reflect what residents want: a well-planned city capable of supporting growth while preserving quality of life.

And yet, as the City announces progress on Phase Five of its Council Priorities, it’s clear we are still struggling to connect long-term aspirations with present-day investments.

As a former Planning Commissioner, and resident who has closely reviewed a number of the city’s past budget documents, I would like to focus on a snapshot, the FY 2024–2026 budgets and the City’s own Phase Five progress reports. I see important work underway—but also significant gaps.

Phase Five describes itself as “never 100% complete,” a rolling effort meant to evolve with Council direction. While that flexibility has value, it also leaves residents without a clear yardstick to measure actual progress against the Vision.

The challenge is not that the City lacks goals. The Vision promises that Fredericksburg’s infrastructure will be the “backbone” of our future, supporting clean water, reliable services, and well-maintained public facilities.

Yet major infrastructure projects remain heavily dependent on grants, debt, or out-year deferrals. Construction of Fire Station #3 is still pushed to fiscal year 2027 (July 1, 2026-June 30, 2027). Water and sewer renewals remain in drafting stages. Trails and multimodal connections are still in study mode, contingent on VDOT schedules and SmartScale awards.



Meanwhile, development policies move quickly. Economic initiatives—such as the data center ordinance—are marked “100% complete,” while the utility capacity needed to support such users is still being evaluated under Phase Five Priority #8.



This is the fundamental tension: the Vision promises a fully prepared future, but the budgets and Phase Five status updates show a present still dominated by studies, planning documents, and out-year commitments. Residents are left wondering whether the next major infrastructure challenge will be addressed proactively, or only after it fails.



Fredericksburg deserves a transparent linkage between its Vision, its priorities, and its spending. That means publishing a “study-to-action” tracker showing when planning work becomes construction. It means identifying risk when major projects slip into later fiscal years. And it means ensuring development approvals match actual infrastructure capacity—not just planned capacity.



The City has the talent, the leadership structure, and the community support to honor Vision 2050 in a meaningful way. But it must bridge the gap between aspiration and execution. A vision only matters if we build it. Now is the time for Fredericksburg to put its investments where its future is.

