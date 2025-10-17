By Leigh Anne Van Doren

PUBLISHER

Last week the Fredericksburg Advance hosted the second annual Cat Tour in the Canal Quarter. We want to thank everyone who came out to support the event, which sold out.

And, we want to take a moment to address a question that several folks have asked: “We love cats, and we love the Advance, but what’s the connection between the two?”

We could offer a long-winded, academic-type response, but we think it better to borrow a page from T.S. Eliot’s “The Naming of Cats.” For news organizations, like cats, “must have THREE DIFFERENT NAMES.” Or, in our case, three different traits.

Independent

Those with cats in their homes know that felines are independent-minded creatures. Their independence is what attracts people to them.

That’s the Advance. We are independent. We watch the world and people around us closely, we sit with people, and we listen to their stories regardless what others say or think about them.

Only after doing that will we write.

Independence isn’t about aloofness. It’s about taking people on their own terms and shaping our stories accordingly. That independence is what creates the bond between our writers, the people we interview, and our readers.

Curious

What makes cats infinitely fascinating to people is their curiosity. They explore everything. They look at new things from lots of angles, and they frequently get into good trouble.

Journalism requires cat-like curiosity. It’s a trait that can’t be taught – people either have it, or they don’t.

The Advance’s team, like cats everywhere, has it.

Local

One thing about cats – they are local.

And like them, the Advance knows its territory. We stroll it daily looking for anything new, and we watch for subtle changes that define our home.

We may stray on occasion, visiting places far beyond Fredericksburg, but always with an eye toward home and how the world beyond is affecting us.

Ineffable Traits

These aren’t traits that we simply write down and ignore. They make up our news organization’s DNA.

The Advance is always thinking about the traits that define what we are. Because these traits set the roadmap for how we report, how we grow, and how we handle challenging stories.

So that’s the tie between cats and the Advance.

What better fellow traveler through life to learn from?

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”