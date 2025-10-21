By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

Let’s start today with some law-and-order stories. Some weird stuff has gone down recently.

There was the guy in a neighboring county, almost a career criminal, who was allegedly involved in a knifing on a Friday and fled to another town.

All weekend long law enforcement officers searched for him and all weekend long he taunted officers with posts on Facebook.

Frustrated lawmen were still searching for this guy on Monday morning when he walked into the sheriff’s office and turned himself in. Strange.

During the same week a man sneaked onto the property of a local feed store and allegedly stole a tractor trailer, making his exit through a grassy area because the gate to the parking lot was locked.

According to police, the guy then returned the vehicle, with a note of apology, in the middle of the night after he banged it up. Nothing like an apologetic criminal.

Then there was the story of the man who carjacked a vehicle, only to find that there was a toddler in it. Upon discovering the child, the villain immediately turned around and drove back to the couple from whom he had stolen the car and gave them a stern lecture about leaving a child unattended in a vehicle. He handed over the baby, then got back in the stolen vehicle and took off.

But one of the most intriguing cases I ever remember was nothing more than a police report that appeared in a local weekly newspaper many years ago. It read like this: “John Jones – indecent exposure.

“John Jones – assault with a deadly weapon.”

Makes you think, doesn’t it.

Speaking of justice, last week President Trump commuted the sentence (pardoned) of former U. S. Representative George Santos, who was serving seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft charges.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department, following the apparent instructions of Trump, had John Bolton, his former national security advisor (first term), indicted for allegedly mishandling classified information. Bolton had spoken badly of Trump in a book.

That indictment come on the heels of similar indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom were involved in prosecuting Trump after his first term.

The word for this is revenge, which is disgraceful enough, but to use federal agencies to do his dirty work is even worse.

No, none of the three is likely to be convicted of their trumped-up charges (pardon the pun), but there is the public indignation associated with being arrested and the expense of a legal battle. Lawyers don’t come cheap.

Trump has no legal expenses in his battle for revenge because you and I – the taxpayers of America – are footing the bill. A long legal battle can all but bankrupt the average person, even one of some means. And Trump, a billionaire who is playing with taxpayer dollars, knows it.

Finally, also in the legal realm, there is the battle between Democrat Jay Jones and Republican Jayson Miyares for Virginia’s attorney general job.

A good question here is whether the anti-Trump sentiment is strong enough to carry Jones after his old texts came to light.

Another big question in next month’s election is whether or not Republicans have come far enough to elect a black woman, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, to the top office in the state.

Earle-Sears did herself no favors with her aggressive Trump tactics in her recent debate with Abigail Spanberger, often not allowing her opponent to even finish an answer.

This will be an interesting election in a number of ways.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”