By Cathie Fisher Braman

President League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area

Photo by visuals on Unsplash

For years the voters of Fredericksburg voted in May for the purpose of electing City Council, Treasurer, and the Sheriff to their respective offices. In 2022, then Governor Northam changed that - it became law that all elections for City and County offices would be in November. Fredericksburg changed its elections to November in the year 2023. This, it seems, has created a political furor that we have in the City this year.

Therefore, it is disappointing that a years’ long tradition has been violated. In the Editorial letter published in the Advance on July 14, 2025 written by Scott Vezina, the Fredericksburg Republican Chair, he claims that in March of 2023, Mayor Devine and Vice Mayor Frye both spoke about how hard the City had worked to keep the local elections non-partisan and their hope was to keep partisan politics out of the City elections.

What happened in the intervening years to change their minds and for most candidates to attend a partisan organization and seek their support?

Scott further claims in his article . . . “this is the second election in a row that non-partisan candidates have violated the City of Fredericksburg charter that requires local offices to run as non-partisan candidates. Furthermore, the Virginia Department of Elections states that, ‘Cities, either by charter or choice, have non-partisan city council and local elections.’”

According to a reading of the Fredericksburg Charter, there is in fact no mention of partisanship in local elections.

Let’s back up. In 2016 an overflow crowd met at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, now known as the Fredericksburg Branch and unanimously voted to have a League of Women Voters League in the Fredericksburg Area. This National, State and local organization has been around for 100 years. It is, and always had been, a “Non-partisan” organization.

The Presidents of the National, State and Local Leagues do not attend meetings unless all representatives are at the table. That includes the Republican, the Democratic, the Independents and other parties who have candidates who will be on the ballot in the next election.

We don’t condone either party inviting these candidates to their meetings whether for a question and-answer forum or just a meet and greet.

What we do support is the candidates separating themselves from any party and representing their own Wards. City officials should remember the people they represent.

The history of this City is to keep a blind eye to politics. Candidates cannot assume everyone in their district are a Republican or a Democrat.

The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area will hold two Candidate Nights — one for the City Council and the other being a Meet and Greet for all local candidates. We endorse no candidate — we only bring to the City the hopes, dreams and aspirations of those wishing to seek office. May the candidates represent their Wards and Districts with the utmost integrity, and honesty.

September 11, 2025. Fredericksburg Branch Theatre. 6:30 p.m.

City Council Candidates

September 29, 2025. Fredericksburg Branch Theatre. 6:30m p.m. Candidates Night Meet and Greet

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”