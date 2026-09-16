FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John D Martin's avatar
John D Martin
4h

Glad to see you back, Mr. Johnston. I've been missing reading your writings on The FLS

Reply
Share
Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
6h

So let me get your viewpoint straight here , If our POTUS is offering every LEGAL ADULT VOTER A $5,000 CHECK FOR VOTING YOU THINK THATS ILLEGAL ? Hmmmm ? NOW LETS LOOK AT YOUR BOYS THE DEMORATS WHO LOVE TO GIVE WELFARE TO ILLEGALS , DRIVERS LICENSES ( CDL W/O a TEST ) TO ILLEGALS WHO KILL INNOCENT PEOPLE ON ROADWAYS , SNAP BENEFITS TO ILLEGALS , FREE HOUSING + HOTEL ROOMS AD IN FINITE PLUS ANY OTHER BENEFIT UNDER THE SUN AND THEN TELL THEM ……..“ IF YOU VOTE FOR A REPUBLICAN THEY WILL TAKE ALL THESE FREEBIES AWAY !” WHOSE THE CRIMINAL HERE ? AH. TRUMP ! … BECAUSE HE WANTS TO HELP THE. AMERICAN. TAXPAYER + NOT THE ILLEGALS ……. GOT IT !

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture