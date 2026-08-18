FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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jeff Eastland's avatar
jeff Eastland
5h

Another important article. Those of us who care about the future of our county's waterways, wetlands, &aquifers, indeed our very future itself, need to keep sounding the alarm. Loudly. Putting pressure on our officials to act at the local level is paramount. We are at a tipping point.

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Helen P. Ross's avatar
Helen P. Ross
3h

I would suggest engaging with VDOT’s environmental and/or structure and bridge sections in the Fredericksburg District Office. The wetlands team headed by Mark Haus may be an excellent liaison for exploring mediation, repair, and restoration programs.

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