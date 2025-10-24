Become a Sustaining Member

By Owen L. Conner

COLUMNIST

A note from the writer: In this column, I would like to share my knowledge with everyone who is interested in fly fishing in our area. I will not cover exotic trips to the Caribbean or South America, but I will share tips on proper equipment, wading safety, fly tying /selection, locations, and other local resources that I hope you will find of interest.

But most importantly, I will encourage you to experience and enjoy the gift or our rivers and lakes.

Beginnings

I have been a fly fisherman for over 30 years.

Before then, I discovered the beauty and joy of fishing, wading the summertime rivers of our region with my older brother. The days spent casting ultra-light spinning tackle formed a bond closer than our shared genetics.

As with many Gen X anglers, Robert Redford’s 1992 film, A River Runs Through It changed my life. Perhaps it was the camaraderie of the two brothers that appealed most to me. Or perhaps it was the natural beauty of the time together in nature, but from then on, I only cared to fly fish; preferably with my brother.

Growing up in Stafford and Fredericksburg in the pre-internet era presented challenges in learning more about the sport. There were some wonderful local spots such as Chesley’s Tackle Shop. Here, locals shared fishing reports and displayed polaroid pictures of the area’s latest great catches.

There were also still a few outdoor columnists. Gene Mueller hailed from southern Maryland, but his writing in the local Washington D.C. newspapers was still often applicable to our local waters. It wasn’t until later in life that I discovered the written words and early cable television programs of outdoor legends, such as Bernard “Lefty” Kreh and his protegee Flip Pallot, on the ESPN show Walker’s Cay Chronicles. Through their many books and lessons, I truly began to understand the possibilities and adventures we can experience in this sport.

As someone who has always been fond of the “Greatest Generation”, I was immediately enthralled by Lefty Kreh. He grew up fishing for Smallmouth Bass on local rivers such as the Potomac and Monocracy Rivers. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army taking part in the later stages of the Battle of the Bulge. He would become a celebrated outdoors columnist and fly fishing instructor. He traveled the world preaching new techniques and the accessibility of fly fishing to all people, regardless of class or income.

Lefty always wrote in a simple way, with “how to” guidance rather than that of a fly fishing master. His primary mission was to always share the knowledge of his decades of expertise, not just brag or display his experiences.

In my modest life as a fellow fly angler I have tried to emulate his teachings. I have also found this same spirit often reflected by most fly fishers. In the world of traditional angling, there are always secret spots or techniques not always shared with strangers. However, when I meet with local fly fishermen or visit their all too rare shops, this is hardly ever the case. Embracing the sport is a life long pursuit that rewards and humbles throughout its journey.

Opportunities

Here in the Fredericksburg, Virginia, region we are blessed with numerous locations that allow us to fish in a wide range of nature. From our local ponds and lakes, to the miles of wadable water of the Rappahannock and Rapidan Rivers, to the stocked and native trout of our local mountains, or the Chesapeake Bay, we are truly blessed as Virginians.

In my life, I have encountered many friends and random individuals who have expressed their interest or frustration in learning to fly fish. All too often they are intimidated by the old school stereotypes of traditional fly fishing (and more specifically) trout anglers.

The microscopic feathered dry flies, the indecipherable terminology of tippets and line sizes, to the expense of the sometimes heirloom level rods and reels they think they may need.

Today, the realities of fly fishing make these concerns nearly obsolete. One can just as easily enter the sport with an entry level rod and reel, and catch Bluegills and Largemouth Bass within miles of their home.

The internet and YouTube are also filled with countless how-to videos, often taught by the experts themselves. There are also online learning centers provided by companies like Orvis; free of charge. If you are one of the rapidly vanishing people who can still take the time to read a book, there are countless modern, well-illustrated titles available to help you to learn your new hobby.

First Lesson

The most important, first lesson to learn, however, is that fly fishing is not an art or science.

It is as simple as presenting a line with an artificial lure in a manner that tricks a fish into eating it.

To make it work it simply requires practice and a willingness to learn and enjoy nature.

