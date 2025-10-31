Become a Sustaining Member

By Owen Conner

COLUMNIST

As with any work we attempt to do, selecting the proper tools for the job is critical. Sure, we can often make due with something we have lying about, but taking the time to ensure it’s the best possible tool will make the project that much easier. This is no different with fly fishing.

Choosing the right rod can be overwhelming and confusing—there are countless brands, sizes, lengths, and grips. There’s also a wide range of prices, from entry level rods that range in price from $139 to $300.

Thankfully there are a number of companies that offer entry level “combo” sets. These include the rod, reel, fly line, and a travel case—often in this same price range. If you are new to the sport, these will get the job done.

For fishing in our local waters, whether for trout or bass, I recommend a standard 5 or 6 weight rod that is nine feet long. The number of the rod is not complicated. It simply is the recommended size and weight of the fly line you will be casting.

The most important aspect of learning to fly fish is practice. Purchasing an expensive rod will not make you a better fisherman.

One simple modification to your fly rod is to upgrade the fly line. Entry level lines can be adequate, but they will make your learning curve more difficult. It is important to remember that unlike with other fishing, in fly fishing your ability to cast and enjoy the activity is dependent on the line (and again practice!). By purchasing a higher quality line you can make even a basic fly rod a much better tool.

The line is the part of your equipment you do not want to invest cheaply in. High quality lines can often cost about as much as an entry level rod. Here, I recommend a “weight forward” floating line (often referred to on the packaging as WF) manufactured by companies such as Orvis, Scientific Anglers, or Rio. All of these brands offer entry level lines, in the $40 range, however you should look at their more premium or professional lines that are in the $100 to $130 range. It may be hard on your wallet, but purchasing one of these will make learning to cast much easier and enjoyable.

Here in Virginia, as long as you are fishing in freshwater, the reel is your least important piece of equipment. Our species of fish can be easily landed without the need for a high quality drag system. This is where you can afford to save a few dollars.

Another important aspect to improving your fly fishing experience is having a basic understanding of leaders and the appropriate sized flies you will be pairing with them. Pre-made knotless leaders are generally available in sizes 0x to 5x. The lower number indicates a heavier pound test.

When fishing for larger species (such as Largemouth and Smallmouth bass) a 0x to 2x leader is most effective. When presenting smaller flies for trout or bluegills, a 2x to 5x leader is most often used. These leaders are commonly sold in 7’ ½” or 9’ lengths. A shorter leader is generally easier to cast, while longer leaders are only needed when the fish are more wary or the water is exceptionally clear. As you progress in the sport, you can learn to tie your own leaders (theoretically) saving money, however, this is skill in its own right and requires detailed instructions best saved for another column.

The size of the leader determines which size flies (and hooks) you should be pairing with your line. I have found it helpful to keep a small “cheat sheet” on my phone. The general guide is as follows:

Leaders to fly size:

0x Hooks/Flies: 1/0, 2, 4

1x Hooks/Flies: 2, 4, 6

2x Hooks/Flies: 4, 6, 8

3x Hooks/Flies: 6, 8, 10

4x Hooks/Flies: 12, 14, 16

5x Hooks/Flies: 18, 20, 22

A simpler rule of thumb is:

4-weight/rods & fly lines (Ideal fly sizes are: 10-22)

5-weight/rods & fly lines (Ideal fly sizes are: 6 to 18)

6-weight/rods & fly lines (Ideal fly sizes are 4 to 16)

While nothing prevents you from ignoring these “rules,” pairing the correct fly line leader to your fly will significantly improve your cast and presentation of the lure and make for a more enjoyable day on the water.

I hope some of these tips help in some way and make your pursuit of this wonderful sport more enjoyable!

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”