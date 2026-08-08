By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Geoffrey Moffett/Unsplash

The majority of Fredericksburg’s City Council members have announced that they oppose the Penzance Development company’s recently announced plans to seek permits for a million-square-foot, two-building, 75-foot-high data center at 1500 Gateway Boulevard in an 84-acre wooded area in the city known as the Hylton Tract.

“Simply put, it’s the wrong location for a project such as this,” Ward I Council Member Matt Rowe said in an email to The Advance. “It’s too close to existing residential development, and the power lines that would be necessary to accommodate this project would need to be routed just behind Hugh Mercer ES or loom over all of Cowan Boulevard from Route 1 to 1500 Gateway.”

By Stephen J. Farnsworth, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Edmond Dantes/Pexels

Virginia has tentatively been offered sixth place in the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination calendar: an improvement over its usual Super Tuesday location, but far less than it deserves. Virginia should be first in line.

Why should Virginia move ahead of the other proposed early states of South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Michigan? Let me count the ways.

By Ranjit Singh and Eric Bonds, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTORS

Philosophically, Thoreau is as American as it gets. We’re all taught from childhood about the power of the individual to effect change. Curiously, when analyzing how big corporations speak to us, one might well think that they, too, swallowed Thoreau’s Essay on Civil Disobedience whole.

Case in point: Remember the “carbon footprint calculator?”

Steve Watkins (with hosts Megan Samples, Cori Blanch, and Shaun Kenney)

The editor playing a rousing game of Herd Mentality at the beach.

LISTEN HERE

SEGMENTS

(54 minutes)

· Introduction of New Editor of The Advance

· How Vietnam War Literature Class Connected Families

· Adapting Teaching After 9/11: Trauma and Healing

· From “The Blab” to Civil Disobedience: Early Journalism

· How Journalism Has Changed Over the Last 30 Years

· Deep Dives and Multi-Partisan Journalism at The Advance

· Why Accountability and Community Involvement Matter in Journalism

· The Art of Storytelling: Details, Research, and Authenticity

· Learn Your Craft: Patience and Persona in Journalism

· The Debate: Mary Washington College vs. University Status

· Guests Share What They’re Reading

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”