The Washington Independent Review of Books

From a review of Cody McDevitt’s Given No Choice: “The book is laden with both newsy nuggets and painful personal anecdotes. It begins with the story of Sherri Chessen, Phoenix’s host of the locally franchised children’s show Romper Room, whose fifth pregnancy in 1962 was upended by fetal defects caused by thalidomide. Despite a doctor’s recommendation that she terminate the pregnancy (advice she heeded), her employers determined ‘she was no longer competent to work with children because she planned to have an abortion.’”

Also in this week’s WIRB: Magic Can’t Save Us, Romance Roundup, Gay Life in Menacing Times, The Secret War Against Hate: American Resistance to Antisemitism and White Supremacy, and a whole lot more. CLICK HERE for book reviews, news, and events from contributors to The Washington Independent Review of Books.

* Groucho Marx