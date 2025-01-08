By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Image courtesy of Milde campaign.

On Tuesday, Del. Paul Milde (HD 64) announced his re-election campaign as a Republican.

Share

“When I was elected to the House of Delegates,” he wrote in the press release, “I pledged to work on behalf of the people of Stafford to improve the quality of life in our community and region, and to make Virginia stronger, safer, and more affordable.”

He referenced a number of policy positions in the announcement, including backing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tax relief proposals, reducing energy costs, reducing gridlock, educational choice, and preserving girls sports for girls alone.

Milde previously served on the Stafford Board of Supervisors and is in his first term as a member of the House of Delegates in the General Assembly, having won HD 64 in November 2023.

In 2024 he was the chief patron of 11 bills, three of which were focused on celebrations of life. Of the remaining eight, all were killed but HB1385, which deals with disclosure of student information to the superintendent when a student is charged with an offense (currently in House), and HB 1257, which deals with coverage for the diminished value of personal property.

At this time, Milde has no competitor. The district is designated as Leans Republican by VPAP. In 2024, however, Donald Trump carried the district by just 2 percentage points, and Derrick Anderson carried the district over Eugene Vindman by 3 percentage points. In the race for U.S. Senate, Democrat Tim Kaine bested Republican Hung Cao by 0.1 percentage points.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month