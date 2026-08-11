By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Victor Forgacs/Unsplash

Office of the Secretary of Defense War

The Pentagon

Washing D.C. 20301

Today

FROM: Secretary Pete Hegseth, Department of War (formerly Defense)

TO: The President of the United States

RE: My Triumphant, Voluntary, Entirely-My-Idea Departure

Mr. Greatest President in the World,

It is with a heavy chest—the one I keep unbuttoned an extra notch for the cameras—that I submit my resignation as Secretary of War, effective the moment someone hands me a severance package roughly equivalent to the value of the equity stakes my deputy has been handing out to his golfing buddies.

Let me be clear: I am not resigning because of Signalgate, the Caribbean boat strikes, the missile shortage, the generals I’ve fired for the crime of having read a book, or the promotion lists I’ve spent a year quietly editing down to men who look like me. I am resigning because, frankly, sir, I’ve done such an extraordinary job that there’s nothing left to break.

On Signal, Security, and My Own Personal Chain of Command

I want to address the completely closed, totally resolved, 100-percent-exonerated matter of texting precise strike times for U.S. aircraft over hostile Yemeni airspace to a group chat that included my wife, my brother, my personal lawyer, and—through no fault of my own—the editor-in-chief of a national magazine. The Pentagon Inspector General concluded I sent sensitive, nonpublic operational information over an unsecured personal device, in violation of DoD policy, risking harm to personnel and mission objectives.

I called this a “total exoneration.” I stand by that characterization the way I stand by most things: loudly, and without reading the document first.

On the Matter of the Boats

I’d also like to clarify my role in what history will remember as a very “lethal, kinetic” few months in the Caribbean. Reports say I gave a verbal order to “kill everybody” after the first strike on a suspected drug-smuggling vessel. When two men survived and clung to the wreckage, the mission commander ordered a second strike, killing them in the water. Former military lawyers say finishing off shipwrecked survivors is not a gray area—it’s the textbook example of an illegal order troops must refuse.

I handled this reporting as I handle all inconvenient facts: I posted that it was “fabricated, inflammatory” fake news, reminded everyone the strikes were “lawful,” and let Admiral Bradley absorb the testimony under oath while I stood by him “100%” from a safe rhetorical distance. A member of Congress from my own party said that, if true, it would be illegal. I remain confident it is not true, in the same way I remain confident about most things I haven’t personally verified.

On Generals I Have Known, and Un-Promoted

This year I intervened to strike at least 40 senior officers from promotion lists to general and admiral rank—about half women or members of minority groups—through a secret vetting process to flag anyone with a record of caring about diversity. In March, I had Army Secretary Dan Driscoll strike two Black officers and two women from a one-star general list after he refused to do it himself, citing their “decades-long records of exemplary service”—a phrase I’ve never once let slow me down.

By June, I’d done the same to nine Navy officers, leaving 22 new one-star admiral nominees with zero women in a Navy that is 21 percent female. When asked under oath whether I ordered two women and two Black officers struck from the Army list, I said, “I know we removed those names. I did.” My spokesman insists the Department will never consider skin color or gender in promotions—a sentence I would find more convincing if the resulting lists didn’t keep looking the same.

On My New DEI Program

We were told DEI—diversity, equity, and inclusion—was destroying the military. I agreed, loudly, and built a replacement: Dominance, Exclusion, and Intimidation. Dominance is making sure the promotion list looks the way it looked when I was coming up, regardless of who earned their place on the old one. Exclusion is a shaving policy that just happens to discharge the people most likely to need a waiver, plus a testosterone initiative for a certain kind of warfighter. Intimidation is firing generals who write books, sidelining ones who mentor the wrong people, and letting everyone else do the math on who’s next.

I didn’t invent this framework, sir—a columnist in Fredericksburg, Virginia beat me to the acronym by describing this playbook months before I got around to running it. I’d sue for defamation, but my lawyers tell me you can’t get defamed by someone who’s right.

On Flu Shots, Testosterone, and the Pursuit of Warfighter Wellness

I also leave behind bold, unscientific health policy. In April, I ended the 80-year-old mandatory flu vaccine requirement, calling it “overly broad and not rational” and declaring that “your body, your faith, and your convictions are not negotiable.” Two months later, a flu outbreak at Air Force basic training in San Antonio sickened more than 220 recruits and hospitalized four. The Army, Navy, and Air Force quietly reinstated the mandate for trainees, because bunk beds and communal dining halls were not, in fact, waiting on my permission to spread influenza.

Undeterred, I pivoted to testosterone, launching a “High-T Department of War” initiative to screen troops 30 and older for low testosterone and offer voluntary replacement therapy. I said it was about restoring natural capabilities and keeping troops on the leading edge of lethality. Doctors say there is no solid evidence it improves combat readiness, but I have never let “evidence” slow down a good video caption.

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On Beards, Razors, and Who Gets to Keep Serving

Last August I signed a memo ending long-term medical shaving waivers, declaring “no more beardos” and giving troops with pseudofolliculitis barbae exactly one year to “resolve” a condition doctors generally agree is only resolved by not shaving. The condition affects up to 60 percent of Black men. After the year is up, those with permanent PFB face administrative separation—meaning I have built a policy that disproportionately discharges the very Black service members my Department insists it does not discriminate against. A bipartisan group of House members called the policy unjust, discriminatory in impact, and corrosive to readiness and morale. I did not suspend it.

I mention all of this, sir, not out of guilt, but out of an abundance of paperwork. Someone should have a record.

On Munitions, Iran, and Throwing Steve Under the Humvee

Finally, sir, let me address last week’s Camp David unpleasantness—the one your press secretary said was “100% fake news” and “literally never happened,” despite reports that you confronted me about being misled on catastrophic munitions shortages: Patriot interceptors, THAAD systems, and ATACMS. Those shortages reportedly helped lead you to call off “the biggest attack since World War II” on Iran.

When you asked why I’d said the problem was fixed when it was not, I handled it with the accountability the office demands: I blamed Steve Feinberg. While I was busy trying to doing push-ups for the cameras and confronting reporters, he was quietly running the Department’s actual money: a $200 billion lending operation, a new Economic Defense Unit staffed by old Cerberus Capital colleagues, and a habit of trading government loans and equity stakes for shares in defense contractors, rare-earth miners, and companies connected to your own son.

I was enthusiastic about striking Iran, sir. I told you it would be quick. It was not quick. It also turns out we were nearly out of missiles. These facts are, I am told, related. I have resolved this the way I resolve everything: by making sure someone else’s name is in the first paragraph of the story. I follow your example, sir.

Recommendations for My Successor

I leave the Department—sorry, the “War Department,” a rebrand I insisted on because it sounded tougher, not because it distracted from anything—in good hands. Or at least in hands. Whoever follows me will inherit a depleted missile stockpile, a private-equity billionaire quietly running procurement like a hedge fund, an open question about whether we committed a war crime in the Caribbean, a flag-officer corps with fewer women and Black generals than when I arrived, a promotion system with my thumbprints on the apolitical parts, a flu season we brought on ourselves, a testosterone initiative nobody asked for, a grooming policy that will discharge otherwise “well-qualified, patriotic, lethal soldiers” for a skin condition they were born with, and a group-chat app that auto-deletes messages—making it awfully hard to get a complete record of what I actually said.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve at your pleasure, sir, right up until the moment it stopped being at your pleasure and started being at Steve Feinberg’s.

With the utmost—and entirely sincere—regard for the chain of command (whoever’s holding it this week),

Pete Hegseth

Secretary of War, Department of Defense

Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

No Enclosures (don’t want to leave any evidence)

PS: I did a lot of other good things I will keep to myself for the trial.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, federal civil servant and consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.