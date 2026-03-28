The intersection of William Street and Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg saw two rallies on Saturday—one encouraging a “no” vote on the April 21 redistricting referendum hosted by the Fredericksburg Republican Committee, and the other a “No Kings” rally against Donald Trump’s administration.

Below, galleries of submitted pictures from both events.

No Kings

Photos by Penny A. Parrish

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End Gerrymandering

Submitted photos

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