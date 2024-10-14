Photo Gallery: The First Annual Canal Quarter Cat Tour
We already can't wait for next year's event!
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Thank you to everyone who attended the Fredericksburg Advance and Fredericksburg Parent’s first annual Canal Quarter Cat Tour and made it such a roaring (or meowing?) success!
We loved showing off our fabulous felines, raising awareness of the great work of local rescues like Squishy Face Crew and the Fredericksburg SPCA, and sharing the history of the Canal Quarter neighborhood.
Check out some of the t-shirts we saw in the crowd:
Many thanks also to sponsoring businesses Canal Quarter Arts and Haley’s Honey Meadery. Be sure to follow the Advance and Fredericksburg Parent on social media for more photos and reels from the day.
FXBG Advance: Facebook and Instagram
Fredericksburg Parent: Facebook and Instagram
Feel free to send us your photos, too! We’re already excited for our second annual event coming up in October of 2025!
