Thank you to everyone who attended the Fredericksburg Advance and Fredericksburg Parent’s first annual Canal Quarter Cat Tour and made it such a roaring (or meowing?) success!

We loved showing off our fabulous felines, raising awareness of the great work of local rescues like Squishy Face Crew and the Fredericksburg SPCA, and sharing the history of the Canal Quarter neighborhood.

Check out some of the t-shirts we saw in the crowd:

Many thanks also to sponsoring businesses Canal Quarter Arts and Haley’s Honey Meadery. Be sure to follow the Advance and Fredericksburg Parent on social media for more photos and reels from the day.

Feel free to send us your photos, too! We’re already excited for our second annual event coming up in October of 2025!

Photo by Leigh Anne Van Doren

