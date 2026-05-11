The University of Mary Washington held its 115th commencement ceremony on Saturday, celebrating the hard work and achievement of nearly 1,000 graduates.

UMW awarded 490 Bachelor of Science degrees, 305 Bachelor of Arts degrees, 48 Bachelor of Liberal Studies degrees, 40 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, and 37 Bachelor of Science in Education degrees to members of the Class of 2026.

In addition, the university awarded four Master of Geospatial Analysis degrees, 42 Master of Business Administration degrees, and 27 Master of Education degrees.

Below, photos from the day by Suzanne Carr Rossi.

Left: The newest graduates process to UMW’s Commencement with handshakes, hugs and high fives from Mary Washington faculty. Right: Eight students received the Colgate W. Darden Award for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Photos by Suzanne Carr Rossi, courtesy UMW.

Left: UMW alumnus and business executive Lou Marmo ’94 delivers the commencement address. Right: Maria Elizabeth Torres offers the senior class welcome as president of the Class of 2026.

Families and friends cheer on the 2026 Mary Washington graduates.

UMW 2026 graduates enjoy the moment.

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