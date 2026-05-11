University of Mary Washington Graduates Class of 2026
The university held its annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.
The University of Mary Washington held its 115th commencement ceremony on Saturday, celebrating the hard work and achievement of nearly 1,000 graduates.
UMW awarded 490 Bachelor of Science degrees, 305 Bachelor of Arts degrees, 48 Bachelor of Liberal Studies degrees, 40 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, and 37 Bachelor of Science in Education degrees to members of the Class of 2026.
In addition, the university awarded four Master of Geospatial Analysis degrees, 42 Master of Business Administration degrees, and 27 Master of Education degrees.
Below, photos from the day by Suzanne Carr Rossi.
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