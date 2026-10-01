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John Tippett's avatar
John Tippett
2h

"In the year 2525...."

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Sue Sargeant's avatar
Sue Sargeant
2hEdited

Thanks for the article Ranjit. Re: the reference to LINK WRAY & 'the Power Chord': Here's an update:

Legendary guitarist LINK WRAY is going to be recognized in Fredericksburg with a state historical marker dedication ceremony this fall 2026.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources approved the marker to commemorate the location where WRAY and his band, the Ray Men, originally improvised the groundbreaking rock instrumental "Rumble".

This moment occurred during the July 12 1957 sock hop that Fredericksburg native and James Monroe HS grad and former Councilor Billy Withers spoke about at the 8-15-26 Historic Fredericksburg Foundation/HFFI LINK WRAY 'Rock, Roll, Rumble & Rebellion" Tribute Party hosted by the WRAY family at the Colonial Tavern.

The MC for that night suggested to LINK WRAY that the teens usually ask for a 'stroll' (a slow dance rhythm). LINK wasn't familiar with it. And instead improvised an aggressive, edgy instrumental track right on the spot. The teens couldn't get enough of it, and asked for more throughout the rest of the sock hop.

This Power Chord and heavy distortion ultimately altered the course of rock, punk, and heavy metal.

The marker will be erected just east of the intersection of U.S. 1 and Fall Hill Avenue (the former site of the Fredericksburg Arena, sometimes called Armory), where the dance took place. While the official ribbon-cutting and dedication for the physical highway marker will take place this fall, no date/time has yet been announced.

Monitor the following sites for the announcement: The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation (HFFI) events calendar, as they are actively involved in promoting the commemoration.

• The Virginia Department of Historic Resources press page, which regularly updates public unveiling logistics for newly cast markers.

• The City of Fredericksburg's official Government Newsflash, where public attendance details for municipal dedications are posted.

As part of HFFI’s LINK WRAY Tribute Day on 8-15-26, we took a trolley ride through Fredericksburg, tracing the path to where the Fredericksburg Arena once stood. As our driver pulled into the back of the lot, on Rt. 1 near Fall Hill Ave, we rolled through a cloud of smoke from a mobile BBQ—a surreal moment that made us feel as if we had stepped straight back in time. The driver played 'Rumble' on the spot.

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