FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Gormley's avatar
Guy Gormley
9m

My prediction is that now that the Data Center industry has the City Council they bought and paid for, this will sail through 7-0 no matter what the public input is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
32m

We received an important update about draught conditions in the Fredericksburg Advance. Do data centers make sense if we may not shower or do laundry? Water Park in Spotsylvania? Perhaps caution is necessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture