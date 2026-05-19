PODCAST: Is Congress about Local Voters or National Politics?
What redistricting has done to personal relationships and the political struggles moving forward in Virginia.
Shaun, Marty and Cori are joined by friend of the show extraordinaire Scott Mayausky to discuss the redistricting fight in Virginia and what it means for personal relationships and political infighting moving forward .
Listen to the podcast
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