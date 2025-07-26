By Clay Jones

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has complained from Day One about education being controlled by “elites,” “liberals,” and people who hate America. OK. There is some cause for his concern. So what’s his solution? Ensure that people who think just like him are the only people calling the shots. Yeah, Clay noticed the hypocrisy….

