By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

Want to find yourself on Donald Trump’s s!@#list? It isn’t all that hard. Tell him he’s great and he’ll hate you (remember, Elon?). Tell him he’s awful and he’ll hate you (remember, Mike Pence?). Tell him he lost a law case (remember, Chief Justice Roberts?). Flip him off while biking down the road (remember, Juli Briskman?). Say he sucks, then suck up to him for a cabinet position and he’ll hate you (don’t worry, Little Marco, he’s going to start hating on you). Make him look stupid (remember, well, pretty much anyone with an IQ about 65).

But Tuesday night, we may see a midnight tantrum on Truth Social of previously unknown absurdity when Gov. Abigail Spanberger goes to Colonial Williamsburg — a place Trump couldn’t find on a map or place its political heyday on a timeline — and rebuts a Trump rally, err, State of the Union Address, address at the U.S. Capitol where he once sent a goon squad to try and hold on to power following an election he lost.

Clay has some thoughts on that …

