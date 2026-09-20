FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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jeff Eastland's avatar
jeff Eastland
2h

What a great and inspiring article here by Phil Huber which not only puts it in proper perspective, it also mirrors my own thoughts and and strategies and efforts in trying to leave something behind for future generations to enable them to have the same opportunities I have had:

Write. Communicate. Educate. Vote. Contribute $. Volunteer. Doorknock. Participate. Recruit others.

And continue to do that when you are tired & exhausted and maybe don’t feel like it.

And most importantly-make your positions known to your local officials, and show up at Planning Commission, Board of Supervisors, and Town Council meetings and speak out when all the marbles are on the table. When the votes are cast that decide our future direction.

Just do it. Because it is the right thing to do.

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