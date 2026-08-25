Special to The FXBG Advance (and everybody else)

Spoty’s Bekah Burke, doing her Ripley’s Believe It or Not! thing

Spotsylvania’s Own Bekah Burke Featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! New Book

Spotsylvania has a hometown connection to one of the most talked-about book releases of the year. Rebekah Burke, a ballet dancer from Spotsylvania, Virginia, is featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Wired Into Weird, the 23rd annual edition of Ripley’s signature book, on sale September 8, 2026.

Inspired by a 1958 photo, ballet dancer Bekah has mastered a different “en-pointe” skill. She seamlessly and weightlessly stands on top of glass bottles on one leg in classic ballerina poses.

Bekah’s is one of nearly 700 all-new, all-true stories in this year’s edition, and like every Ripley’s story before it, it has never appeared in a previous book. In a year when AI-generated content has people questioning what’s real, stories like this one are proof that the strangest, most remarkable stories are the true ones.

Benevolent Order of the Dragonfly Commits $36,000 to Rappahannock Miracle League

The Benevolent Order of the Dragonfly presented a $36,000 check to the Rappahannock Miracle League on Sunday, August 23, at Ability Field at Sunshine Ballpark, marking a significant expansion of a partnership between the two organizations that began a year ago.

The unrestricted gift supports the league’s operations over the next 12 months. Rappahannock Miracle League (RML) serves children and young adults with special needs throughout the Greater Fredericksburg area, providing inclusive sports opportunities where athletes of all abilities can play, build confidence, and have fun in a safe and welcoming environment.

Alongside the check, the Benevolent Order of the Dragonfly is committing its members’ time. Dragonfly volunteers turn out at RML games to run concessions, help with game-day operations, and cheer the players from the stands.

CONTACT: James Spinella, Chief Operating Officer, Benevolent Order of the Dragonfly of Virginia, 516-492-5848 | press@boodva.org.

Construction Workers File Wage Theft Lawsuit at Kalahari Resorts Project in Spotsylvania

Construction workers have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court against Hensel Phelps and Pillar Construction, alleging that the company illegally misclassified as independent contractors as many as 80 workers, and possibly more, many of whom were allegedly not paid overtime for hours worked over 40 hours in a week.

The workers allege that they were not properly paid for work on the $900 million Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Project in Spotsylvania County, Va. Workers claim that, in order to meet the intended opening schedule in November, they were asked to work overtime and were never paid an overtime premium—in addition to experiencing weeks- and months-long delays in getting paid at all.

This wage-theft lawsuit—which was filed August 13, 2026—comes on the back of a similar suit filed in July 2026 against contractors at the Lego Factory Project in Chesterfield, Va., another large-scale project that received significant state support.

Unions are calling on Kalahari to immediately investigate its contractors at every tier to ensure workers are getting paid fairly. Unions are also renewing their calls on Virginia legislators and officials to ensure that wage theft no longer occurs on state-funded projects. All similar projects receiving Virginia funds should require prevailing wage, apprenticeship and other labor standards.

CONTACT: Michael Blain, Baltimore-DC Metro Building Trades Council, mblain@bdcbt.org, 240-424-1017.

A New Fall Tradition is Hatching: Introducing Quacktoberfest!

The City of Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg Mainstreet are excited to announce the launch of Quacktoberfest on October 17, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a brand-new free community festival bringing together autumn festivities, the rescheduled Rubber Ducky Derby and a special Movie in the Park experience. This first-ever event invites residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy a day filled with fall fun!

The Fourth in Fredericksburg Rubber Ducky Derby was rescheduled due to the extreme heat that impacted the Fourth of July events this year. The little yellow racers are ready to make their return as part of this new celebration.

Haven’t adopted a duck yet? Now’s your chance to! Visit here to adopt your duck: https://riverfriends.org/product/fxbg-rubber-ducky-2026/.

The Rubber Ducky Derby will begin at 3 p.m. on October 17, followed by a 25-minute episode of Darkwing Duck before a dusk showing of Hocus Pocus during Movie in the Park. The Quacktoberfest festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature fall-themed activities, vendors, carnival rides, live music, the Rubber Ducky Derby, and more.

More details about Quacktoberfest can be found at fxbg.com.

Brisben Center Receives Generous Donation of New Mattresses

Thanks to generous donations from Spotswood Baptist Church, the Brisben Center was able to purchase 71 long-lasting mattresses for its congregate facility to replace ones that had seen more than their share of wear and tear. A dedicated staff member picked them up from the American Bedding factory in Tennessee.

On August 4, the “great swap-out” took place with an enthusiastic group of volunteers, staff, and clients themselves.

Since 1988, the Brisben Center has provided families with children and individual adults in greater Fredericksburg with temporary residency and services designed to help them return to housing quickly and address the root causes of their homelessness so they do not return to it.

CONTACT: David Kissleback, Chief Executive Officer, Brisben Center, 540-899-9853 x 127, dkisselback@brisbencenter.org.

Fredericksburg and Stafford region will host the internationally recognized Slave Dwelling Project

On September 11-13, 2026, the Fredericksburg and Stafford region will host the internationally recognized Slave Dwelling Project during a weekend of collaborative programs acknowledging the legacy of enslavement, resilience, and the ongoing journey toward a more complete understanding of American history.

“Voices of the Past: A Slave Dwelling Project Weekend” is one of two signature America 250 commemorative events that Fredericksburg will host this year, featuring talks, interactive living history demonstrations and artistic performances for audiences of all ages.

Ten historic sites and community organizations curated a multi-dimensional schedule of activities, ceremonies, and art to explore, educate and celebrate the legacy of African American history in this region. Through immersive programming, including an overnight stay in slave working spaces, living history demonstrations, campfire conversations and public events, these programs invite visitors to reflect on the lives, contributions and enduring legacy of African Americans in the Fredericksburg region.

Our primary partner, the Slave Dwelling Project, is a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to preserving and interpreting extant slave dwellings and ensuring that the lives of the enslaved are fully acknowledged as central to the American story.

Programs throughout the weekend include both free and ticketed experiences. Advance registration is recommended for events with limited capacity. The complete schedule, ticket information, and program details are available at SlaveDwellingProjectFXBG.com.

This event is made possible in part by a grant from Virginia Humanities and Stafford County, along with significant in-kind staff and resource support from the City of Fredericksburg, the National Park Service, and many other local organizations.

CONTACT: Victoria Matthews, Tourism Sales Manager, 540-372-1216, vamatthews@fredericksburgva.gov.