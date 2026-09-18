Compiled by Dewey Turner, ADVANCE HELPMEET

Igor Vikhrev/Unsplash

Data Centers in Our Region: Community Conversation

The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area invites your organizations, individuals, and community networks to join a conversation about data centers in our region on Monday, Sept. 21. 6 p.m. at Curitiba Art Café.

This gathering will be a little different from our usual Community Conversations. Rather than a presentation or panel, most of the evening will be spent in small-group discussions guided by facilitators. We want neighbors to have room to ask questions, share what they are seeing in their communities, and hear perspectives from across the region.

Dr. Michael Reno, Dr. Eric Bonds, from UMW and representatives of Safeguard Spotsy have confirmed that they will join us to help facilitate. Their experience will help inform the discussion, but the conversation itself will take place among community members at each table.

The event is open to everyone, whether they have followed the issue closely or are just beginning to learn about it. People of all viewpoints are welcome.

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Washington Heritage Museums to Break Ground on New Chapter for Mary Washington Monument

Washington Heritage Museums will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Mary Washington Monument property on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m., marking a milestone in the preservation and future stewardship of one of Fredericksburg’s most significant historic sites.

The property has played a distinctive role in American commemorative history and has welcomed three U.S. presidents. President Andrew Jackson visited on May 7, 1833, to lay the original marble cornerstone for the first monument, which was never completed. President Grover Cleveland visited on May 10, 1894, to unveil and dedicate the current granite obelisk. President Dwight D. Eisenhower returned on Mother’s Day in May 1954 for a ceremony commemorating the monument’s 60th anniversary.

Mary Ball Washington, mother of George Washington, is buried at the site near Meditation Rock, where tradition holds that she spent quiet moments on the property of her daughter Betty Lewis Washington and son-in-law Fielding Lewis. The present monument, dedicated in 1894, was erected after supporters rallied to preserve her legacy when the earlier 1830s monument deteriorated.

Planned improvements include ADA-compliant access to the Caretaker’s Lodge, Monument area, and Meditation Rock; two new patios, including a pergola-covered gathering space; enhanced Monument lighting; walking paths from Memorial Recreation Park; and native gardens throughout the property.

UMW Dedicates Turf Stadium Press Box in Honor of Longtime Athletics Leader

The University of Mary Washington will dedicate the newly named Clint Often Press Box at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Saturday, Sept. 19, honoring Often’s three decades of service to UMW Athletics.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Turf Stadium, followed by the Eagles’ field hockey game against Gettysburg College at noon. Alumni, friends and members of the UMW community are invited to attend.

“For over 30 years, Clint has been a tireless champion for Mary Washington’s student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Patrick Catullo. “Through his dedication, professionalism and passion for this department, he has helped tell the story of UMW Athletics and celebrate the accomplishments of generations of Eagles.”

Often, assistant athletic director for communications, sports information and marketing, has overseen many of the University’s greatest sports moments, including hosting 64 NCAA tournament events and four national championships, and directing communications during men’s basketball’s recent run to an NCAA Division III national title.

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UMW Earns National Recognition for Value, Future Readiness and Student Wellness

The University of Mary Washington continues to earn national recognition this fall, with new rankings from Washington Monthly, TIME, Forbes and Niche highlighting UMW’s value, student experience and preparation for life after college.

In its 2026 College Guide, Washington Monthly, known for rankings that emphasize colleges’ contributions to students and the public good, ranked UMW No. 90 among its “Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars” in the Southeast, up from No. 97 last year. The ranking measures how well institutions help students attain affordable degrees that lead to successful careers while serving students across income levels. The rankings weigh access, affordability, student outcomes and community service equally.

TIME, the national news publication, also included UMW among 500 institutions in its inaugural America’s Best Colleges list, produced in partnership with global data and rankings company Statista. UMW placed No. 416 among colleges recognized nationwide, one of 12 Virginia institutions to make the list. The ranking draws on federal data to evaluate schools based on student outcomes, learning environment and attractiveness — with student outcomes carrying the greatest weight.

Forbes, the national business publication, named UMW among 500 institutions in its 2027 America’s Top Colleges ranking, placing Mary Washington No. 297 nationwide. The ranking focuses on educational and career outcomes, evaluating colleges based on measures like alumni earnings, student debt, graduation and retention rates, return on investment, academic success and alumni achievement.

Niche, a college search and rankings platform that combines data with student and alumni reviews, awarded UMW an A+ for Future Readiness and an A for Student Wellness in its 2027 rankings. Both measures are new this year with over 1,900 schools evaluated. Read more about UMW’s recent national recognition.

FXBG Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Teen Violence Prevention

The City of Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg City Public Schools released a consulting firm’s comprehensive report to the Steering Committee on Teenage Violence, offering insights into challenges facing local youth.

Drawing on feedback from focus groups, stakeholder interviews, a local survey, and data from multiple sources, the report outlines key findings and their implications for the community’s ongoing prevention and intervention efforts.

The Fredericksburg Police Department issued a request for proposal in May 2025 after securing a Department of Criminal Justice Services grant in late 2024. City officials awarded the consulting firm the project in September 2025.

As the consulting firm developed its report, City leaders simultaneously advanced several early-intervention initiatives aimed at reaching young people, implementing or improving multiple programs throughout 2025 and 2026.

“Since hiring our recreation coordinator, we have more than doubled teen programming and participation, creating new opportunities for our children to stay active and engaged,” explained Jennifer Casarotti, director for Parks, Recreation & Events.

Casarotti also said the recreation coordinator position, the only net-new city role funded in Fiscal Year 2026, enabled the department to expand mobile recreation programs, strengthen partnerships with FCPS and local law enforcement, and enhance violence prevention efforts by bringing positive recreation opportunities directly into City neighborhoods.

“We mentored 47 volunteers whose leadership helped us increase our summer camp offerings from 71 sessions serving 608 campers to 99 sessions serving 1,223 campers. These programs provided teens with valuable workforce development, leadership, and career-readiness experiences,” she said.

Engagement efforts also extended to FCPS where staff and administrators adopted programs designed to encourage kindness and prevent bullying among students.

The report outlines 13 recommendations organized into two tiers, along with a potential implementation roadmap to help reduce youth violence long-term.

The consulting firm will brief the report on Oct. 27, 2026, at a joint meeting of the City Council and FCPS School Board.

For more information on the City’s youth initiatives or the “Fredericksburg Youth Violence Prevention Plan” report, visit fredericksburgva.gov/1941/Community-Safety-Initiative.

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Greater Fredericksburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Sponsors Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive

The Greater Fredericksburg Chapter of Jack and Jill will sponsor the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg Branch from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. This event is being hosted to bring awareness about sickle cell disease and to increase the African American blood supply to help those with sickle cell disease.

According to the CDC, sickle cell disease affects one in every 365 African American newborns, making it the most common inherited blood disorder in the country. During a patient’s lifetime, a blood transfusion is inevitable. Therefore, it is critical to increase the African American donor bank, since African American donors are three times more likely to be a match for these patients than other donors.

“Together, we want to be a part of helping to save lives and strengthening our community,” said Dr. Sukeena Stephens, president, Greater Fredericksburg Chapter of Jack and Jill, Inc. “Since the sickle cell disease mostly affects the African American community, let’s show up for this collective cause and donate blood to help our brothers and sisters during these critical times.”

Fredericksburg Regional Invites Public Comment on the Closure of Idlewild VRE Route

Fredericksburg Regional Transit is soliciting public input on the closure of the Idlewild VRE Route. As part of our commitment to transparency and community engagement, FXBGO! is hosting a 30-day comment period to receive public feedback. The comment period will run from Sept. 4, 2026 – Oct. 4, 2026.

To submit Comments: Phone: (540) 372 -1222. Mail: 1400 Emancipation Highway Fredericksburg VA, 22401. Website: rideFXBGO.com

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City of Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission Celebrates 2026 Sustainability Award Winners

The City of Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission is proud to recognize the recipients of the 2026 Sustainability Awards, celebrating downtown businesses and restaurants that are putting sustainability into practice while contributing to a vibrant Fredericksburg community.

Now in its sixth year, the Sustainability Award program highlights the many ways environmental stewardship can become part of everyday business operations. This year’s honorees demonstrate that sustainability does not take a single form: it can mean reducing waste, conserving energy and resources, choosing responsible products and suppliers, supporting local organizations, encouraging reuse, or finding creative ways to make environmentally conscious choices part of doing business.

The 2026 participants also offered a valuable look at what sustainability means within Fredericksburg’s business community. Across different industries and business models, their efforts reflect a shared commitment to thoughtful resource use, strong community connections, and continued improvement.

2026 Sustainability Award Recipients

Fredericksburg Technology

Fredericksburg Technology combines technology services with a strong commitment to community and environmental responsibility. Its sustainability efforts include energy-efficient operations, responsible purchasing, recycling and waste reduction, and a free e-waste recycling service available to clients and, when capacity allows, members of the public. After moving to itsFrederick Street office in 2025, the company has also benefited from greater natural light and improved energy efficiency.

Riverby Books

For 30 years, Riverby Books has given books a second life by buying and selling an entirely secondhand inventory sourced from the community. Beyond its inherently circular business model, Riverby uses energy-efficient practices, recycles and monitors waste, encourages reusable items, and supports local artists, writers, schools, nonprofits, and other community organizations throughout Fredericksburg.

Feral Roots Conservatory

Feral Roots Conservatory, formerly Blue Sage Massage Studio, approaches sustainability through what its owner describes as “ritual ecology”—recognizing that business choices exist within a larger living system. Through low-waste creative practices, locally and ethically sourced materials, reusable and refillable products, and nature-centered experiences such as forest therapy walks and sound healing, Feral Roots connects environmental stewardship with individual and community well-being.

Phosphene Studio

Phosphene Studio promotes conscious consumerism through a carefully curated collection of slow-fashion clothing, accessories, and home goods from independent designers and makers.Sustainability informs decisions throughout the business, from selecting brands based on ethical and responsible production practices to reducing packaging waste, using environmentally conscious products, and creating workshops, pop-ups, and other events that strengthen community connections.

Collage Spa

Collage Spa integrates sustainability throughout its personalized approach to wellness and the healing arts. The spa uses energy- and water-efficient practices, digital systems to reduce paper waste, refillable and environmentally conscious products, and local or ethical suppliers while also partnering with other Fredericksburg businesses and supporting local nonprofits.

River Rock Outfitter

River Rock Outfitter views sustainability as an operating philosophy rooted in environmental stewardship, education, and what the business calls “progress over perfection.” Its Re-Boot consignment program keeps outdoor gear and apparel in circulation while making quality equipment more accessible, with unsold items supporting the FXBG Free Closet; River Rock also partners with organizations including Friends of the Rappahannock and Project HealingWaters and provides workshops and programming that connect the community with the outdoors.

Dragonfly Yoga Studio

A locally owned Fredericksburg business since 2013, Dragonfly Yoga Studio pairs accessible wellness programming with a philosophy that small environmental changes can have a significant collective impact. The studio has adopted energy- and water-efficient practices, reusable drink ware, responsible purchasing and low-waste operations while supporting organizations including Downtown Greens, Friends of the Rappahannock, FXBG Pride, and I Support the Girls Fredericksburg.

Latitudes Fair Trade

Latitudes Fair Trade places social and environmental sustainability at the center of its business model, with approximately 95% of its products sourced through fair trade. Its handmade goods emphasize recycled and upcycled materials, environmentally responsible processes, fair wages, and safe working conditions, while the business also recycles shipping materials and supports local nonprofits and schools throughout the year.

Fillagreen

Fillagreen was founded to make lower-waste living practical, approachable, and free from the pressure of perfection. Customers can refill household and personal-care products using their own containers, while Fillagreen also provides specialty recycling collection, hosts free community swaps, works with organizations including the University of Mary Washington andFriends of the Rappahannock, and prioritizes responsible products and closed-loop or reduced-waste packaging.

FOODE

Since opening in Downtown Fredericksburg in 2011, FOODE has built its mission around making all-natural and organic food accessible while creating a welcoming place for the community. Its sustainability practices include local and seasonal sourcing, vegetarian and plant-based options, repurposing ingredients, surplus-food donation, waste audits, compostable takeout materials, reusable dine-in service, responsible purchasing, and used cooking oil recycling, alongside partnerships with organizations including No Kid Hungry, Micah Ministries, FAM, and DarPro’s Used Cooking Oil Recycling Program.

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