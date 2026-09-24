Compiled by Dewey Turner, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

Screenshot of U.S. News & World Report College Rankings Page

Top 10 Again: UMW Among the Best Public Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News

The University of Mary Washington has once again earned a place among the nation’s top 10 public liberal arts colleges in U.S. News & World Report’s annual college rankings, coming in at number nine. UMW has ranked among the top 10 for four consecutive years, reinforcing Mary Washington’s place among the nation’s leading public liberal arts and sciences institutions.

UMW is also part of a standout showing for the Commonwealth. Three Virginia institutions rank among the nation’s top 10 public liberal arts colleges in the U.S. News “2027 Best Colleges” report, making Virginia one of only two states with three schools represented in the top tier.

In the broader National Liberal Arts Colleges category, which includes both public and private institutions, Mary Washington is tied at No. 128, moving up three places from the previous year.

UMW’s recognition extends beyond the University-wide rankings. Undergraduate programs in psychology, business and computer science each earned national recognition, while Mary Washington’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program made a significant jump, rising more than 100 places to No. 336. UMW also earned a No. 174 ranking for social mobility among National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Fredericksburg’s Visitor Economy Reaches $183 Million in 2025; Region leading 40 percent growth since 2021

Direct visitor spending in the City’s tourism-related sectors reached more than $183 million in 2025, a 7.3 percent increase from the previous year.

This spending directly supported 1,657 jobs, including part-time and seasonal work. Local wages, salaries, proprietor income, and benefits supported by direct tourism spending also grew to $57 million, a 5.2 percent increase.

“These numbers are exciting, but what they really show is the impact visitors have throughout Fredericksburg,” said Danelle Rose, tourism marketing and communications manager for the City of Fredericksburg. “When someone comes for a weekend, attends an event, visits one of our historic sites, shops downtown or grabs dinner at a local restaurant, that spending stays right here in our community. Our goal is to keep giving people new reasons to visit Fredericksburg, stay a little longer and, hopefully, start planning their next trip before they even leave.”

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, tourism in Virginia generated a record-high $36.2 billion in visitor spending in 2025. Visitor spending increased 3.1 percent, or $1.1 billion, over the previous year, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth in visitor spending.

Tourism directly generated more than $2.6 billion in state and local tax revenue over the previous year. Including tourism’s full ripple effect across Virginia’s economy, visitors saved the average Virginia household $1,020 in state and local taxes while helping fund schools, public safety, transportation, and other essential local services. Virginia’s tourism industry directly supported nearly 232,000 jobs, an increase of more than 2,700 jobs over the previous year and generated $10.6 billion in wages and salaries for Virginians.

UMW Reports More Than $14 Million in Gifts and Pledges Contributed in 2025-26

The University of Mary Washington wrapped up its 2025-26 fundraising year June 30, announcing that 5,434 donors contributed $14,081,090 from 10,912 gifts and pledges.

Their collective generosity helps UMW uphold its commitment to providing students with a transformative liberal arts and sciences education filled with meaningful learning experiences. These include undergraduate research, internships, study abroad and participation in arts and athletics, as well as service and leadership activities on campus and in the community.

“We’re deeply grateful to our new and longtime supporters for their continued investment in the future of the University,” said Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Engagement Katie Turcotte, who also serves as executive director of the UMW Foundation. “You’re helping students discover their purpose, seek new opportunities, find their voices and develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to make a difference in the world.”

UMW’s endowment reached $132.6 million, with donors contributing to a permanent source of support to strengthen scholarships, academic excellence, faculty innovation and the student experience.

League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area Marks a Decade Of Community Engagement

The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area is marking ten years since its reconstitution in June 2016—a decade spent bringing neighbors together, helping voters participate with confidence, and strengthening civic life throughout the region.

First organized locally in the 1970s and reconstituted in 2016, the nonpartisan League serves the City of Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties.

Over the past decade, League members have registered and educated voters, organized candidate forums, provided reliable election information, published voter resources, studied issues affecting the region, advocated on adopted League positions, and created opportunities for residents to learn about government and engage with one another.

“Although our members bring different backgrounds, experiences, interests, and perspectives to this work, we are united by a common purpose: empowering voters and defending democracy,” said Theodore Blackwell, president of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. “The League is not simply an organization. It is a community of neighbors and friends who believe that democracy is strongest when people have the information, access, and encouragement they need to take part.”

Open House Options at Mary Washington This Fall

Fall might be the perfect time for a family field trip to Fredericksburg, particularly for high school students.

That’s according to Northern Virginia Magazine, which noted, “If you’ve only whizzed by Fredericksburg while heading down I-95, it’s time for a little field trip. The ‘burg comes alive on the weekends: Stroll down Caroline Street, in the heart of historic downtown, past shops with enticing window dressing… While things are oriented around the town’s historic charm, evenings in Fredericksburg often turn buoyant. That’s because it’s a college town—home of the University of Mary Washington.”

The University of Mary Washington has plenty planned this fall, from weekday campus tours and info sessions to weekend open houses, starting Saturday, Sept. 26. Students and families attending an open house learn about academics, athletics, student life and more. Sign up for a weekday campus visit or weekend Open House at Mary Washington.

“Stepping onto a college campus and taking in all that it has to offer can help solidify a college decision,” said UMW Dean of Admissions and Associate Vice President Melissa Yakabouski. “You get a taste of life on campus, including dining options, an introduction to the academic environment and the faculty who will be your mentors, and quick meetings with the classmates who will become your friends. Plus, there’s plenty of time to explore a thriving downtown that’s walkable from campus.”

Additional fall open houses happen on Saturday, Oct. 17, with an afternoon of city festivities in Fredericksburg for Quack-toberfest in Riverfront Park, and Sunday, Nov. 8, with an option to catch the matinee performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Klein Theatre. All Open House and campus tours are free to attend, with registration required, and lunch options available to purchase in the on-campus dining hall or downtown.



New this year are Twilight Tours on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Tuesday, Oct. 27. These evening info sessions offer a student-led campus tour and evening cheering on the Eagles under the lights at the Battleground Athletic Complex. All regular-season UMW home games are free to attend.

Downtown Greens Announces D. Janelle Kennedy as New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Downtown Greens has announced the appointment of D. Janelle Kennedy as the organization’s new Executive Director, effective September 28, 2026.

Kennedy brings a dynamic blend of leadership experience, vision, and a deep commitment to community engagement to Downtown Greens. In her role as Executive Director, she will work closely with the Board, staff, volunteers, and local partners to oversee operations, expand fundraising initiatives, and advance the organization’s vital mission in the Fredericksburg community. Crucially, Kennedy will oversee the organization’s next steps as it brings the historic Belman Campus project to fruition, a transformative milestone that marks a major leap forward in Downtown Greens’ expansion and long-term community impact.

To launch her tenure, Kennedy is planning a series of listening sessions with community leaders, supporters, and residents. These sessions are designed to gain an authentic read on the needs of the community and gather input on how residents envision the future of the organization. “We are excited about the experience, leadership, and vision Janelle brings to Downtown Greens,” said Kimberly Cartier, Acting Board President.

“We believe she will play an important role in strengthening our impact, guiding key growth milestones like the Belman Campus, and deepening our connection to the community we serve.”

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