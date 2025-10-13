By Martin Davis

The Spotsylvania County School Board holds its regular meeting this evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the School Board room. On the agenda are three information items, seven consent agenda items, and five action items.

Also tonight are a number of recognitions, instructional highlights, and school spotlights.

Information for watching the meeting and signing up to speak is available at the end of this agenda.

Information Items

Head Start Items (Documents) Discipline Report for August 2025 (Document) Vacancy Report

Consent Agenda

Approval of Minutes (Documents) Approval of Donations (Document) Approval of Head Start Memorandums of Agreement (Documents) Ratification of Chair’s Signature on a Deed of Easement for the Construction of a Public Sidewalk Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #7 - Categorical Transfer (Document) Spotsylvania Middle School Renovation Project - Change Order Request Approval of the SMART Board Replacement - Phase 1

Action Items

Non-Title Grant Report Approval of E-Sports Stipends Update of the FY 2026 School Board Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Budget Approval of Award for Employee Benefits, Brokerage, Section 125 Administration and Consulting Services Second Reading Approval of VSBA May 2025 Updates (Documents)

Online Agenda, Sign up to Speak, How to Watch

View the full online agenda here.

To speak, please use the Public Comment Sign-Up Form

To watch the meeting live on-line, visit the WebTV site.

The meeting can also be viewed at the following stations:

Comcast Channel 17

Cox Channel 18

Verizon Channel 36 or HD Channel 2136

