FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becky Murray's avatar
Becky Murray
Oct 19

Anyone who believes Donald Trump is not, as he claims, familiar with Project 2025 is delusional. The architects are his close associates. J.D. Vance wrote an introduction to an upcoming, soon to be released, book by the project's leader.

The warnings about the impending disaster of another Trump presidency are loud and clear. Many are coming from his former staff members who have told us he is dangerous and should not be near the White House again. The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mark Milley, is quoted in Bob Woodward's recent book as stating that Trump is "fascist to the core."

If Donald Trump is elected for a second term, those who vote for him will get what they deserve, whether they realize it now or not. Unfortunately, the rest of us will suffer too. The future of healhcare in America is but one example. Take it seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture