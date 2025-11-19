Become a Sustaining Member

By Hank Silverberg

The Fall Hill Avenue corridor is the subject of a VDOT Project Pipeline study, which is looking at ways to mitigate traffic and improve pedestrian and bicycle access. There is a public meeting on Thursday, November 20, at James Monroe High School, and a survey is also open through December 1.

More than 10,000 cars travel along Fall Hill Avenue between U.S. 1 and Washington Avenue every day. That number jumps to more than 22,000 from U.S. 1 to the Interstate 95 overpass.

Now, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the City of Fredericksburg are looking for ways to mitigate the impact of all that traffic along the entire Fall Hill corridor from Mary Washington Boulevard to Washington Avenue/Germania Street.

The Project Pipeline study is looking at cost-effective ways to move traffic along the corridor more efficiently and safely. The study is also considering options to improve bicycle, pedestrian, and mass transit access.

Among the issues being looked at is the pedestrian crossing at Linden Avenue and Fall Hill, where visibility issues increase the potential for crashes.

All three alternatives on the table for that location include relocating the crosswalk across Fall Hill, to where it is more visible to drivers, and adding flashing pedestrian signs to alert drivers.

Changes are also being considered at Village Lane and Fall Hill Avenue, including adding flashing signs and possibly narrowing the intersection.

At Village Lane and the pedestrian refuge island, a left turn may be prohibited, and a new crosswalk and flashing lights installed; and at Hanson Avenue and Fall Hill, where a large number of vehicles turn right, a new crosswalk and flashing signs could be added.

The study will be the focus of a public hearing at James Monroe High School on Thursday, November 20, between 5 and 7 p.m.

The public is also invited to provide feedback through a survey, which will be open through December 1.

A final report on the study—which is a partnership between the City of Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, Fredericksburg Regional Transit, Kimley-Horne, and EPR—will be complete sometime in 2026, when funding could be considered through the state’s Smart Scale program.

