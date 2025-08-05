Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Wolfenbarger: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Wolfenbarger: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Wolfenbarger: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Wolfenbarger: I’ve worked in K-12 since 1997. I taught high school for seven years. I’ve worked for four school divisions and have extensive knowledge and understanding of how school divisions function. I hold a Masters in Teaching from George Mason and a doctorate from VCU in Education Leadership. I am a good listener, critical and independent thinker, and enjoy volunteering and helping others.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Wolfenbarger:

1. Attracting and retaining highly qualified staff at all levels of the school division.

2. Improving academic achievement (both from SOL scores and more importantly, graduates are proficient in areas defined by the Profile of a Graduate). Students should leave FCPS as outstanding communicators, collaborators, critical thinkers, be creative, and good citizens. Focusing on the 5 C’s and ensuring academic rigor should naturally improve test scores as a byproduct.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Wolfenbarger: In addition to my education and experience with K-12, I also have my three children who are students in FCPS this fall.

