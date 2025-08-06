Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Little: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Little: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Little: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Little: I have been active in the community for 20 plus years - Clean & Green Commission, Soil & Water Board, Tree Fredericksburg, Social Services Board, Washington Heritage Museum Board and many, many other connections.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Little: 1. Making sure our city does not push out our existing residents with higher taxes and fees and 2. Protecting our historic neighborhoods and downtown

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Little: I get stuff done. One example is Tree Fredericksburg, which I founded in 2008 in response to the loss of tree canopy in the city. By 2023 we had planted over 10,000 trees along our city streets and in our parks and schoolyards - 47% of our city trees.

