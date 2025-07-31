Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Scharpenberg: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Scharpenberg: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Scharpenberg: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Scharpenberg: 20+ years in Education; (DoDEA, public, private schools); served in volunteer leadership capacities for non profits in Stafford and Fredericksburg.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Scharpenberg: Average math and reading test scores for Stafford Elementary Schools are struggling since the pandemic. I would also like to see a drop in truancy rates for Stafford County Schools. Stafford has great schools, teachers, and administrators. We can make it better. Let's go for the gold.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Scharpenberg: I am a retired teacher and can devote a generous amount of time not only attending regular meetings, but visiting schools, meeting teachers and hearing their concerns. Since I taught for many years, I understand their struggles. Teacher input is a critical component for improving education in Stafford County.

