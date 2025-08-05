Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Langdon: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Langdon: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Langdon: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Langdon: I have experienced Fredericksburg City Public Schools through three separate and distinct lenses; as a student, as a parent, and as a teacher. I graduated from James Monroe High School in 2001, I've sent three children through Hugh Mercer and Lafayette Elementaries, and I spent seven years teaching algebra at JM. I have experienced our school system from every possible angle.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Langdon: The adage states "a teacher's working environment is a student's learning environment."

The causation between the highest caliber educators and high-achieving students can't be denied, which is why improving the experience for our teachers is a major focus of mine. By raising teacher salaries, improving benefits, and providing legitimate and effective training and development, we will position FCPS as a division that attracts and retains the best teachers in the state. This will lead to better instruction being delivered in our classrooms and better student outcomes across all subject areas and subgroups.

Perhaps more importantly is the simple idea of raising the bar in our school division. It is time to hold everyone to a higher standard; students, teachers, families, and especially our Leadership. If we want higher levels of performance, then the standards that we hold our stakeholders to have to match.



FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Langdon: I'm running for the Ward 3 School Board seat because I have proven to be effective when it comes to driving change. I'm not afraid to examine our systems with a critical eye and identify where things need to be adjusted - whether it's a small tweak or a complete overhaul, a new initiative or 'the way we've done it for years'. But most importantly, I know that the smartest person in the room is often the room. I know when to listen, and when to take action. Improving our school division will take a team effort and I truly understand that won't get very far without meaningful collaboration from our entire community.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”