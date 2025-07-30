Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Braswell: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Braswell: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Braswell: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Braswell: Leadership—I served three terms as School Board Chairman and one term as Vice Chair. Consensus Builder—I worked with other Board Members to tackle tough issues such as School Redistricting, School Budgets and Emergency Preparedness (COVID-19). Strategic Planning—Renovation of Courtland High School and Spotsylvania Middle School, to include other school-related infrastructure projects.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Braswell: 1) Increased and sustained educational funding. Access to a equitable and high quality education is the greatest civil right issue of our day. Great schools make a great economy and community for our county. 2) Smart economic growth and development.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Braswell: I’ve dedicated my life to serving the citizens of Spotsylvania County as a former school board member, a community leader and youth mentor. I helped to resolve tough matters with professionalism and dignity and I'm motivated to continue these efforts on the Board of Supervisors.

