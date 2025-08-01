Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Randall: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Randall: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Randall: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Randall: I served 24 years as a Nuclear trained Master Chief, with my last assignment being the Nuclear Enlisted Community Manager for 14,000 nuclear enlisted personnel. I have an AS in Nuclear Engineering Technology, a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, and dual Master of Arts degrees in Human Resources Management and Human Resources Development.



I served for 3.5 years on the Stafford County Planning Commission, serving as Vice-Chair for my last year. For the past two years, I have served in leadership positions on the School Board Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Advisory Committee. We have worked almost exclusively on developing new messaging to highlight the severe underfunding of school maintenance and repairs and have been actively engaged with making presentations to school Parent Teacher Organizations (PTOs) to bring information to parents and to facilitate them being a more active advocate for the schools.



I currently serve as a member of the Board of Directors for Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts (SERVE). I have been the Vice-Chair for the last year. We provided nearly 900,000 lbs of food to over 53,000 individuals from July 2024, through June 2025. in the past, I have been a volunteer as a Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America, a Baseball coach for Little League and Stafford Baseball, a Sunday School teacher and youth leader for our local church.



I have been active in local election efforts and have regularly attended both Board of Supervisor meetings and School Board meetings. I have been engaged with most major issues associated with both boards and have coordinated with others to send a united message.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Randall: First, as my campaign slogan describes "PUBLIC SERVICE, NOT POLITICS.” We live in such a polarizing world that I am determined to keep Politics out of my Public Service. We see so much "what's in it for me" and "what do I need to do to get re-elected" thoughts and actions in our elected officials, most obvious at our local level, that I am going to work hard to ensure my constituents are provided better. They need someone who will fight for them and do what is right by the County and not what is best for me.



Second, I want to make ACCOUNTABILITY and TRANSPARENCY, not just buzzwords in a campaign slogan but characteristics of who I am and why I do what I do, not just during my campaign but also after I am elected. There will be no votes without explanation, unwillingness to answer emails, or unwillingness to be available to constituents. I plan to regularly hold town-halls, maybe not to Chairman Diggs level, but a dedicated time, place and availability to ensure constituents have access to their elected official.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Randall: There are several reasons why I believe I would be a good for the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

- I will bring a vision of futuristic Stafford that will drive every decision and ensure the County provides a sustainable future for its constituents and ensure we are in control of what Stafford will look like in 15 years.

- I am friends will members of the BoS and School Board which will drive cooperation and facilitate a functional relationship through 7 on 7 and 3 on 3 committee meetings.

- I will foster a strong business environment and work to remove road blocks and red tape that keep businesses from building and moving to Stafford.

- I will be dedicated to encouraging business growth and development.

- I bring a determined approach to properly fund the Schools and ensure we enhance the educational opportunities for our children

- I will bring a bi-partisan approach to the Board and will be willing to work with all members to ensure we do what is best for Stafford and its constituents.

- I will not be beholden to outside influences

- I am a strong supporter of our first responders and will make every effort to fund growth to ensure better safety and response to our constituents.

