Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Frye: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Frye: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Frye: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Frye: I have gained a lot of experience in the 11 years that I have been the Ward 4 councilman & Vice-Mayor. I have proven leadership experience in FXBG and I know how to advocate for the residents of the the city on all levels of local government and I have experience connecting with State and Congressional representative's when we need immediate action in the City. This isn’t just talk this is actually in the City council meeting minutes as proof. Ward 4 is a dynamic ward with a variety of needs for the residents.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Frye:

Safety in the City is number one. I created the one of a kind “Fredericksburg Gun Give Back” in 2014 and to date we have collected over 200 Guns voluntarily partnering with the FXBG Police Department & the Sheriffs office with this initiative to keep our City safe with a goal of Zero murders in the City of Fredericksburg Va. The proof is in the city council meeting minutes. Rail safety. I have been a strong advocate for the residents of the City to ensure that the residents of FXBG are safe. I have successfully held CSX accountable and have proof of the safety changes that I fought for to keep us all safer. (Example: daily log of what rail cars are on the City railroad tracks and what type of hazards are around us all ) I will continue to fight for the safety all residents of Ward 4 and the entire City. The proof is in the City council meeting minutes.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Frye: I Love being a lifelong resident of the City of Fredericksburg and I have a strong passion to make sure that everyone in the City can enjoy the quality of life that we all deserve. As the only minority councilman since 2014 I will continue to make sure that every residents voice is always heard. A lot of residents in the city are working as hard as they can just to make a way for themselves and family and the residents of Ward 4 deserve the proven leadership experience that I bring to table. I’m a hard working man and I don’t stop with a situation until the the results are working well for everyone.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”